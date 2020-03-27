Log in
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
03/27 11:24:59 am
24.275 NOK   +0.94%
12:28pHEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
GL
07:13aHEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Initiates share buy-back program 27.03.2020
PU
06:57aHEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Initiates share buy-back program
GL
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

03/27/2020 | 12:28pm EDT

Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated 27 March 2020 regarding Hexagon Composites' share buy-back program.

Hexagon Composites ASA has on 27 March 2020 bought 155,021 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at an average price of NOK 23.87 per share. After the transaction Hexagon Composites ASA holds 1,872,093 shares in the company.

For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
