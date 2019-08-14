Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Hexagon Composites ASA    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the second quarter and first half year 2019 14.08.2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 04:32am EDT

14.08.2019Stock Exchange Release

In the second quarter of 2019 Hexagon Group generated NOK 882.1 (366.8) million in revenues and recorded an operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) of NOK 62.0 (73.6) million. This was driven by continued positive developments in Hexagon Purus' CNG Light-Duty Vehicles and Agility Fuel Solutions, which is consolidated entirely after the acquisition on 4 January.

The EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 included a positive impact of NOK 40.0 million from a reduction of an earn-out obligation related to the xperion acquisition in 2016. In the second quarter of 2019 depreciation and amortization increased to NOK 59.0 (19.3) million. This was primarily due to the Agility acquisition.

Operating profit (EBIT) was NOK 2.9 (54.3) million and profit/loss before tax came to NOK -31.3 (69.0) million. It was influenced by negative foreign exchange fluctuation effects of NOK -12.4 (18.1) million and interest payments related to the unsecured bond issued for the financing of the Agility transaction.

The first half of 2019 provided revenues of NOK 1,703.9 (783.0) million and an operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) of NOK 212.3 (140.1) million. The operating profit (EBIT) was NOK 95.2 (101.6) million and profit before tax came to NOK 34.8 (100.3) million.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Agility launched high-performance battery packs and electric drivetrains, which will be delivered to multiple truck OEM electric vehicle programs
  • Awarded order for TITAN® transport modules from Certarus with total value of USD 5.2 million (approx. NOK 45 million)
  • Hexagon Purus is expanding capacity in Kassel, Germany with a total investment of around EUR 6.0 million (approx. NOK 58 million). Commissioning scheduled in second half of 2019
  • Hexagon joined H2Bus Consortium to provide complete hydrogen storage and delivery solutions to drive zero-emission public transportation in Europe

OTHER IMPORTANT EVENTS IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

  • Closed the Agility Fuel Solutions transaction on 4 January 2019
  • Agility extended exclusive long-term agreement with New Flyer Industries with total value of USD 75 million (approx. NOK 640 million)
  • Awarded USD 8.1 million (approx. NOK 70 million) TITAN® order from Certarus
  • Completed a private placement raising NOK 493 million of new share capital
  • Placed a new senior unsecured bond of NOK 1.1 billion to complete the long-term financing of the Agility transaction at attractive terms
  • Awarded contract from Audi to supply hydrogen tanks for development and small FCEV serial production

KEY DEVELOPMENTS AFTER BALANCE SHEET DATE

  • Received order for TITAN® 53 transport modules, with value of USD 4 million (approx. NOK 34 million) for efficient delivery of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG)
  • Awarded USD 7.3 million (approx. NOK 62 million) TITAN® order from Certarus
  • Hexagon was informed of an indefinite delay of a fuel cell vehicle program for reasons unrelated to Hexagon

For more information

Jon Erik Engeset, CEO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 916 30 550 | jon.erik.engeset@hexagongroup.com

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA

Attachment:
HEX Q2 2019 Report
HEX Q2 2019 Presentation

Disclaimer

Hexagon Composites ASA published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 08:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
04:32aHEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Results for the second quarter and first half year 2019..
PU
01:01aHEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Results for the second quarter and first half year 2019
GL
07/30HEXAGON COMPOSITES : Mandatory notification of trade 30.07.2019
PU
07/30Mandatory notification of trade
GL
07/30HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Invitation to presentation of second quarter and half y..
GL
07/30Hexagon Mobile Pipeline introduces new product and continues leading partners..
GL
07/29Hexagon Mobile Pipeline enabling efficient delivery of Renewable Natural Gas..
GL
07/25Delay related to fuel cell vehicle program
GL
06/03NEL ASA : Establishes consortium to commercialize fuel cell electric buses in Eu..
AQ
06/03Hexagon joins H2Bus Consortium to drive zero-emission public transportation
GL
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 3 552 M
EBIT 2019 256 M
Net income 2019 186 M
Debt 2019 922 M
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 32,5x
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,96x
EV / Sales2020 1,63x
Capitalization 6 056 M
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 41,33  NOK
Last Close Price 33,40  NOK
Spread / Highest target 58,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon Erik Engeset President & Chief Executive Officer
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Heiko Chudzick Executive Vice President-Operations
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Morten Svela Sand Director-Finance & Corporate Initiatives
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA36.61%681
BALL CORPORATION72.44%25 518
AMCOR190.00%16 943
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION24.81%9 439
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.58.00%8 750
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.20.04%8 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group