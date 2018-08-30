Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Hexagon Composites ASA    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA (HEX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/30 04:20:00 pm
25.675 NOK   +2.50%
10:55pHEXAGON COMPOSI : Mobile Pipelines continues to expand in the North ..
GL
08/17HEXAGON COMPOSI : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
08/15HEXAGON COMPOSI : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hexagon Composites : Mobile Pipelines continues to expand in the North American market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 10:55pm CEST

Hexagon Composites' subsidiary Hexagon Lincoln has been awarded an order for TITAN® modules from Certarus Ltd., the North American market leading provider of fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery solutions, with a total value of USD 14.6 million (around NOK 121.2 million). The Mobile Pipelines modules will support Certarus' eastern Canada and southwest United States expansion into industrial, mining and agricultural power generation. Simultaneously, Hexagon and Certarus have extended their strategic long-term agreement.

The TITAN® platform gave birth to modern CNG distribution by Mobile Pipelines. Hexagon's Type 4 cylinder technology transformed the industry with new levels performance for weight, capacity, and total cost of ownership. Today it is the most prevalent Mobile Pipelines trailer in the world and over and over customers choose TITAN® for its proven safety and reliability.

"Hexagon's Mobile Pipelines modules continue to be the core of our fleet. They've allowed us to grow Certarus into the leading end to end Mobile Pipelines solution provider in North America" said Curtis Philippon, President & CEO of Certarus Ltd. "Our latest agreement expands our strategic relationship."

"We continue to see strong growth in the Mobile Pipelines market," said Jack Schimenti, President of Hexagon Lincoln. "We are proud to be a trusted partner of Certarus, who is a pioneer in the supply of clean fuel into various energy intensive industries, including oil and gas and power generation. This new follow-on order continues to affirm Hexagon's class leading product performance and unmatched after-sales service support."

Deliveries of the TITAN® 4 modules are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2018 and continue through the first quarter of 2019.

For more information:
Jack Schimenti, President, Hexagon Lincoln LLC
Telephone: +1 402 430 3863 | jack.schimenti@hexagonlincoln.com

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagon.no

About Certarus
Certarus Ltd is the market leader in providing a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG) solution for the North American commercial and industrial markets. The primary business is the creation of a "Virtual Natural Gas Pipeline" through the compression, transportation and integration of CNG for the energy services, mining, forestry, agricultural and industrial sectors.

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon Composites delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. We are adapting our leading composite pressure vessel technology for a wide range of mobility and storage applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagon.no

Follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
10:55pHEXAGON COMPOSITES : Mobile Pipelines continues to expand in the North American ..
GL
08/17HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
08/15HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
08/15HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Results for the second quarter and first half year 201..
GL
08/14HEXAGON COMPOSITES : awarded the first order for the new TITAN®53 Mobile Pipelin..
GL
08/10HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : half-yearly earnings release
06/27HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
06/25HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
06/22HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
06/21HEXAGON COMPOSITES : launching TITAN®53 with the largest composite cylinder tank..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Hexagon Composites ASA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/15Hexagon Composites ASA (HXGCF) CEO Jon Engeset on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
08/15Hexagon Composites reports Q2 results 
05/12Hexagon Composites' (HXGCF) CEO Jon Engeset on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
05/09Hexagon Composites misses by NOK 0.01, misses on revenue 
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 1 532 M
EBIT 2018 121 M
Net income 2018 104 M
Debt 2018 293 M
Yield 2018 1,85%
P/E ratio 2018 34,55
P/E ratio 2019 26,51
EV / Sales 2018 2,91x
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 4 166 M
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,0  NOK
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon Erik Engeset President & Chief Executive Officer
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Heiko Chudzick Executive Vice President-Operations
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Sverre Narvesen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA-8.91%499
BALL CORPORATION10.54%14 331
AMCOR LIMITED-7.65%12 100
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-7.28%9 303
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.8.52%8 647
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-17.36%6 365
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.