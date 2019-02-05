Hexagon Composites : Seung W. Baik appointed President of Agility Fuel Solutions

PRESS RELEASE

Agility Fuel Solutions ("Agility"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ("Hexagon"), has appointed Seung W. Baik as President of the company, effective as of 5 February 2019.

Mr. Baik has served as Agility's Chief Legal Officer since 2014 and has been an integral part of the Agility's senior management team over the last five years. He has overseen legal and government relations work for Agility and navigated the company through the M&A processes with Hexagon, in addition to participating in a variety of commercial, technical and organizational activities. Prior to Agility, Mr. Baik practiced law as a partner with Goodwin Procter, LLP a U.S. law firm representing corporate and private equity clients.

"I am excited to take on the responsibility as President of Agility Fuel Solutions. Looking ahead, Agility's management team will continue our efforts to bring the company to the next phase of growth as a global leader in clean propulsion solutions for commercial vehicles," said Mr. Baik, President of Agility Fuel Solutions.

"We are pleased to welcome Seung Baik as President of Agility. His contributions to the company over the past five years have been outstanding, and we look forward to his leadership as we continue investing in our capabilities to serve both existing and new customers around the world," said Sam Gabbita, Agility's Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Baik replaces Kathleen Ligocki who has served as Agility's CEO since 2015. As part of a transition plan concurrent with Hexagon's acquisition of Agility, Ms. Ligocki decided to step down from her role leading the company.

"We thank Kathleen for her strong, visionary leadership of Agility and wish her all the best in her future endeavors," said Jon Erik Engeset, CEO of Hexagon.

About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon Composites delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. We are adapting our leading composite pressure vessel technology for a wide range of mobility and storage applications.

About Agility Fuel Solutions

Agility Fuel Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Agility has been manufacturing and servicing safe and reliable clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicle fleets and OEMs for more than 20 years, logging billions of miles on the road per year.

