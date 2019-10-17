Log in
Hexagon Composites : awarded fuel systems order for hydrogen buses in Italy 17.10.2019

0
10/17/2019 | 04:09am EDT

17.10.2019Stock Exchange Release

Agility Fuel Solutions, a Hexagon Composites business, has been awarded an order to supply twelve fuel systems for Solaris' new hydrogen bus model.

'We are excited to continue our long partnership with Solaris adding hydrogen technology to the clean fuel portfolio. During the last decade, Hexagon has delivered more than 1,000 CNG fuel systems to Solaris' low-emission bus fleet, ensuring sustainable public transport to European citizens,' says Eric Bippus, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Agility Fuel Solutions. 'This is an important step in the expansion in the European hydrogen bus market - a market representing a major opportunity for zero-emission hydrogen public transport.'

The Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen bus will have a driving range of up to 350 km on a single fill. Thanks to the use of Agility's Type 4 hydrogen fuel system, Solaris has reduced the mass of the fuel system by ca. 20% compared to the previous model. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles stand out due to their long-range capabilities and the short time needed to refill.

'The Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen which had its world premiere in June this year, complements Solaris' e-mobility offerings. Hydrogen fuel cell and battery electricity technologies will complement each other perfectly and benefit from the technological progress of electric drivelines and their components,' says Mateusz Figaszewski, Director of E-mobility Department at Solaris Bus & Coach S.A.

The Italian city of Bolzano is investing strongly in clean public transportation and is the first customer to order Solaris Urbino 12 Hydrogen buses. In addition, Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens (RATP) has signed an agreement with Solaris for tests of the Urbino 12 hydrogen bus. The buses will be tested in regular passenger traffic during the second half of 2020, preparing for the transition to a zero-emissions vehicle fleet.

Deliveries of the Agility hydrogen bus systems are scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

Agility Fuel Solutions is a leading manufacturer of hydrogen fuel systems for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and has been producing systems since 2004.

For more information:
Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagongroup.com

About Solaris
Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. is one of the leading European bus and trolleybus manufacturers. Benefiting from over 20 years of experience and having manufactured over 17,000 vehicles, Solaris affects the quality of city transport in hundreds of cities across Europe every day. Thinking of the future, the firm is setting new standards by dynamically developing its products, in particular in the electromobility sector. Solaris products have been repeatedly awarded for quality and innovation in Poland, as well as in other countries. The Solaris Urbino 12 electric won the prestigious European 'Bus of the Year 2017' competition. In September 2019 Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. joined CAF Group, which acquired 100% of the shares of the company.

About Agility
Agility Fuel Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen, and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers. Agility offers solutions for a variety of vehicle types, including Class 8 trucks, refuse trucks, transit buses, school buses, concrete mixers, and medium duty delivery trucks. Agility has been manufacturing and servicing safe and reliable clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicle fleets and OEMs for more than 20 years, logging billions of miles on the road per year.

Learn more at www.agilityfuelsolutions.com and follow @agilityfuelsolutions on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA

Attachment:
Solaris Urbino hydrogen bus

Disclaimer

Hexagon Composites ASA published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 08:08:04 UTC
NameTitle
Jon Erik Engeset President & Chief Executive Officer
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Rolf Morten Lie Holum Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Morten Svela Sand Director-Finance & Corporate Initiatives
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA16.16%561
BALL CORPORATION57.85%24 097
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION27.00%9 609
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.52.83%8 464
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.5.31%7 128
SEALED AIR CORPORATION16.22%6 317
