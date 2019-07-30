Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Hexagon Composites ASA    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hexagon Mobile Pipeline introduces new product and continues leading partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 02:31am EDT

Hexagon Mobile Pipeline, a business of Hexagon Composites, has been awarded an order for TITAN® gas transport modules from Certarus Ltd., the North American market leading provider of fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery solutions, with a total value of USD 7.3 million (approx. NOK 63 million).

The Mobile Pipeline® modules will support Certarus' continued growth, including its expansion in the eastern Canada mining sector and other industrial markets across North America.   

“Our long partnership with Certarus continues to grow and we are pleased to develop our product innovation with such a leader in the market,” says Jon A. Smith, President of Hexagon Mobile Pipeline. “The relationship continues well beyond the purchase, as the service and support for these modules ensure safe delivery and assets that reach their life expectancy. We continue to see new energy transformation opportunities for CNG to supply the growing demand for cleaner and more efficient energy use, as well as being an enabler for accelerating carbon reduction for our partners.”

A portion of this order will also replace Type 3 modules in Certarus’ fleet, with the more advanced and cost-effective Type 4, carbon fiber technology contained in all Mobile Pipeline® products, as well as being the first fleet to receive the newly launched TITAN® 2. The TITAN® 2 provides the ability to utilize the weight efficiency of the TITAN® in an easily upgradable configuration, if volumes warrant.

“The ability to provide carbon reduction solutions to large scale off-grid fuel consumers in all industries has been a driver of our growth," says Curtis Philippon, President & CEO of Certarus Ltd. “We appreciate the customer focused innovation at Hexagon. The addition of the TITAN® 2 product further expands the overall addressable off-grid market that Certarus can economically support.”

Deliveries of the TITAN® modules are scheduled for the second half of 2019.

For more information:
Jon Smith, President, Hexagon Mobile Pipeline
Telephone: +1 402 470 4045 | jon.smith@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagongroup.com

About Certarus
Certarus Ltd is the market leader in providing a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG) solution for the North American commercial and industrial markets. The primary business is the creation of a "Virtual Natural Gas Pipeline" through the compression, transportation and integration of CNG for the energy services, mining, forestry, agricultural and industrial sectors.

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA

Hexagon Mobile Pipeline introduces new product and continues leading partnership


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
03:00aHEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Invitation to presentation of second quarter and half y..
GL
02:31aHexagon Mobile Pipeline introduces new product and continues leading partners..
GL
07/29Hexagon Mobile Pipeline enabling efficient delivery of Renewable Natural Gas..
GL
07/25Delay related to fuel cell vehicle program
GL
06/03NEL ASA : Establishes consortium to commercialize fuel cell electric buses in Eu..
AQ
06/03Hexagon joins H2Bus Consortium to drive zero-emission public transportation
GL
05/31Agility rolls out clean vehicles for its internal transportation needs
GL
05/15Demerger Flakk Composites AS
GL
05/09Hexagon expanding its capacity in Germany
GL
05/08HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Results for the first quarter 2019
GL
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 3 539 M
EBIT 2019 263 M
Net income 2019 191 M
Debt 2019 983 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 34,1x
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,16x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
Capitalization 6 654 M
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,67  NOK
Last Close Price 36,70  NOK
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon Erik Engeset President & Chief Executive Officer
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Heiko Chudzick Executive Vice President-Operations
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Morten Svela Sand Director-Finance & Corporate Initiatives
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA39.88%764
BALL CORPORATION57.20%24 148
AMCOR190.00%17 611
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION30.46%9 893
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.35.74%9 176
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.54.46%8 591
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group