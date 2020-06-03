Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Hexagon Composites ASA    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hexagon Purus awarded contract by Toyota for hydrogen powered electric heavy-duty trucks – continuing the drive toward zero-emission commercial transport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 01:16am EDT

Hexagon Purus, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, has been awarded a contract to supply hydrogen systems to Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) for its newest prototype hydrogen-powered heavy-duty fuel cell electric truck powertrains. The total sales value of the order is approximately 1 million USD.

This is the third heavy-duty truck project in three years that Hexagon Purus has collaborated on with Toyota. Earlier projects included Toyota’s proof of concept for the Los Angeles ports, supporting the ports’ efforts to reduce harmful emissions (2017), and a hydrogen Tobus model from CaetanoBus that utilizes Toyota’s leading fuel cell electric technology (2019).

Driving energy transformation

The world-leading OEM has expressed that they believe that hydrogen fuel cell electric technology has tremendous potential to become the powertrain of the future.

Heavy-duty trucks are typically used for highway transportation; therefore, they are required to have sufficient cruising range and load capacity as well as fast refueling capability. For this reason, fuel cell vehicles that run on hydrogen with its higher energy density are considered effective.

“Hydrogen is the main focus of Hexagon Purus. We are pleased to be selected once again to collaborate with Toyota. We look forward to leveraging our extensive experience in lightweight, reliable and safe hydrogen storage and systems to help Toyota pave the way to zero emission commercial transport,” says Todd Sloan, EVP Systems, Hexagon Purus.

Timing

First prototypes of the of the hydrogen systems are due to be delivered in the fourth quarter 2020.

Contacts:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites 
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com  

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites  
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of Hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn

Attachment

Primary Logo

Toyota Fuel Cell Truck

Toyota Fuel Cell Truck

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
01:16aHexagon Purus awarded contract by Toyota for hydrogen powered electric heavy-..
GL
05/20HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Results for the first quarter of 2020
GL
05/12DRIVING ENERGY TRANSFORMATION : Hexagon and CIMC ENRIC forming alliance to accel..
GL
05/04HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA (OSE : HEX) will report its 2020 first quarter results on..
GL
04/22HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - Long Term Incentive p..
AQ
04/22HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Mandatory notification of trade – Long Term Incen..
GL
04/22HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Minutes from Annual General Meeting22.04.2020
PU
04/22HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Minutes from Annual General Meeting
GL
04/14Karen Romer appointed SVP Communications in Hexagon
GL
04/03Norwegian Hydrogen AS successful capital increase for the Pilot-E project Hel..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 244 M 342 M 342 M
Net income 2020 73,4 M 7,73 M 7,73 M
Net Debt 2020 1 432 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2020 71,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 176 M 542 M 545 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 011
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 41,50 NOK
Last Close Price 28,50 NOK
Spread / Highest target 86,0%
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon Erik Engeset President & Chief Executive Officer
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Rolf Morten Lie Holum Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Salman Alam Director-Finance & Corporate Initiatives
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA-21.60%542
BALL CORPORATION10.05%23 202
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-13.64%9 415
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-7.97%8 855
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.0.00%7 029
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-16.14%6 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group