Hexagon Purus receives order for hydrogen distribution systems from Everfuel

Hexagon Purus has been awarded an order from Everfuel to deliver two new generation X-STORE high-pressure hydrogen distribution modules.



The modules have a nominal payload capacity of 958 kg of compressed hydrogen at 300 bar and will be produced at Hexagon Purus’ production and assembly facility in Kassel, Germany. They will be used to transport hydrogen to refueling stations serving hydrogen fuel cell electric taxis and buses in Denmark.

“Everfuel has the clear ambition to make green hydrogen a competitive fuel in Europe. High capacity hydrogen distribution is an essential part of reaching this ambition,” says Jacob Krogsgaard, CEO of Everfuel. “We are very pleased to cooperate with Hexagon Purus to make the hydrogen distribution as efficient as possible”.

“We are proud to support Everfuel in becoming a leading zero emission fuel distributor in Europe,” says Hartmut Fehrenbach, Vice President Hydrogen Distribution of Hexagon Purus. “This order showcases our technology leadership and capability to offer high payload hydrogen storage systems, enabling reduced operating costs for our customers.”

Deliveries of the hydrogen distribution systems are scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

About Everfuel

Everfuel is founded by E.F. Holding 80,1% and Nel 19,9% and located in Herning, Denmark. Everfuel is the new green fuel company in Europe – providing green hydrogen for larger vehicle fleets like buses, trucks and taxies. Everfuel is partner, owner and operator of PtX plants, hydrogen distribution & hydrogen fueling stations.

Learn more at www.everfuel.com and follow @EverfuelEU

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and fuel systems for hydrogen, battery electric and hybrid mobility applications, including light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail and backup power solutions.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn

