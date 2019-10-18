Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Hexagon Composites ASA    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hexagon awarded fuel systems order for Caetano Hydrogen Bus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 03:00am EDT

Agility Fuel Solutions, a Hexagon Composites business, has been awarded an order to supply two fuel storage systems for a new hydrogen bus model from CaetanoBus, a leading Portuguese bus manufacturer.

“We’re pleased to leverage our extensive experience in lightweight, reliable and safe hydrogen storage systems to help CaetanoBus bring this exciting new product to the zero-emission public transport sector,” says Eric Bippus, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Agility Fuel Solutions.

CaetanoBus will showcase its new hydrogen bus at Busworld 2019 in Brussels this week. The hydrogen fuel cell bus, H2.City Gold, is an addition to their clean bus portfolio. CaetanoBus is the first bus manufacturer in Europe to utilize Toyota’s leading fuel cell technology.

“We work every day to combine our growth with urban sustainability and to build the future of cities with our partners,” says Jorge Pinto, CEO of CaetanoBus. “Adding the new hydrogen fuel cell bus to CAETANO clean bus portfolio is our best contribution to a future shaped by sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.”

Agility Fuel Solutions is a leading manufacturer of hydrogen fuel systems for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and has been producing systems since 2004.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd, one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment and service enterprises in the world, is a shareholder of both Hexagon Composites and Caetanobus.

For more information:
Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagongroup.com 

About Agility
Agility Fuel Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen, and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers. Agility offers solutions for a variety of vehicle types, including Class 8 trucks, refuse trucks, transit buses, school buses, concrete mixers, and medium duty delivery trucks.

Learn more at www.agilityfuelsolutions.com and follow @agilityfuelsolutions on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
03:09aHEXAGON COMPOSITES : awarded fuel systems order for Caetano Hydrogen Bus 18.10.2..
PU
03:01aHEXAGON COMPOSITES : awarded fuel systems order for Caetano Hydrogen Bus
AQ
03:00aHexagon awarded fuel systems order for Caetano Hydrogen Bus
GL
10/17HEXAGON COMPOSITES : awarded fuel systems order for hydrogen buses in Italy 17.1..
PU
10/17Hexagon awarded fuel systems order for hydrogen buses in Italy
GL
10/16HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2019 result..
PU
10/16HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Invitation to presentation of third quarter 2019 result..
GL
10/14HEXAGON COMPOSITES : New Mobile Pipeline order for renewable natural gas 14.10.2..
PU
10/14New Mobile Pipeline order for renewable natural gas
GL
10/09HEXAGON COMPOSITES : Agility Fuel Solutions extends long-term agreement with UPS..
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 3 529 M
EBIT 2019 96,0 M
Net income 2019 69,0 M
Debt 2019 1 021 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 63,3x
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,76x
EV / Sales2020 1,43x
Capitalization 5 204 M
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 44,00  NOK
Last Close Price 28,70  NOK
Spread / Highest target 84,7%
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon Erik Engeset President & Chief Executive Officer
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Rolf Morten Lie Holum Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Morten Svela Sand Director-Finance & Corporate Initiatives
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA17.38%567
BALL CORPORATION60.66%24 097
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION28.41%9 609
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.62.35%8 464
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.4.43%7 128
SEALED AIR CORPORATION17.34%6 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group