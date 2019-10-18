Hexagon awarded fuel systems order for Caetano Hydrogen Bus

Agility Fuel Solutions, a Hexagon Composites business, has been awarded an order to supply two fuel storage systems for a new hydrogen bus model from CaetanoBus, a leading Portuguese bus manufacturer.



“We’re pleased to leverage our extensive experience in lightweight, reliable and safe hydrogen storage systems to help CaetanoBus bring this exciting new product to the zero-emission public transport sector,” says Eric Bippus, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Agility Fuel Solutions.

CaetanoBus will showcase its new hydrogen bus at Busworld 2019 in Brussels this week. The hydrogen fuel cell bus, H2.City Gold, is an addition to their clean bus portfolio. CaetanoBus is the first bus manufacturer in Europe to utilize Toyota’s leading fuel cell technology.

“We work every day to combine our growth with urban sustainability and to build the future of cities with our partners,” says Jorge Pinto, CEO of CaetanoBus. “Adding the new hydrogen fuel cell bus to CAETANO clean bus portfolio is our best contribution to a future shaped by sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.”

Agility Fuel Solutions is a leading manufacturer of hydrogen fuel systems for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and has been producing systems since 2004.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd, one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment and service enterprises in the world, is a shareholder of both Hexagon Composites and Caetanobus.

For more information:

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagongroup.com

About Agility

Agility Fuel Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen, and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers. Agility offers solutions for a variety of vehicle types, including Class 8 trucks, refuse trucks, transit buses, school buses, concrete mixers, and medium duty delivery trucks.

Learn more at www.agilityfuelsolutions.com and follow @agilityfuelsolutions on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn