MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Hexagon Composites ASA    HEX   NO0003067902

HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA

(HEX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 02/20 10:25:18 am
35.6 NOK   -0.97%
02:50aMandatory Notification of Trade - Options
GL
02/17HEXAGON COMPOSITES : Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options 17.02.2020
PU
02/17Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 02:50am EST

Reference is made to the announcement on 5 April, 2017, in which Hexagon Composites ASA (the "Company") announced the grant of 1,640,000 share options to employees under its employee share option program, each at a strike price of NOK 27 per share. Of the 1,640,000 options, 1,175,000 options were granted to senior executives and managers listed as primary insiders.

The options may be exercised in part or in full within three weeks following the official announcement of the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019, first quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2020.


Primary insiderOptions exercisedShares received upon exercise of optionsShares held before shares received upon exercise of optionsShares held after exercise of optionsNumbers of options held after exerciseNumber of PSUs held
George Siedlecki100,00024,15721,85346,01080,00093,286


The Company has resolved to settle the economic value of the exercised options through transfer of shares held in treasury and has therefore initiated the transfer of 24,157 treasury shares to the employee as settlement of the exercised options. After the transaction, the Company will hold 1,692,915 treasury shares.


For more information:
Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
02:50aMandatory Notification of Trade - Options
GL
02/17HEXAGON COMPOSITES : Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options 17.02.2020
PU
02/17Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options
GL
02/14HEXAGON COMPOSITES : Mandatory notification of trade - options 14.02.2020
PU
02/13HEXAGON COMPOSITES : Mandatory notification of trade 13.02.2020
PU
02/13HEXAGON COMPOSITES : Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options 13.02.2020
PU
02/13Mandatory Notification of Trade - Options
GL
02/12HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Results for the fourth quarter 2019 12.02.2020
PU
02/12HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA : Results for the fourth quarter 2019
GL
02/06HEXAGON COMPOSITES : Agility announced an exclusive North American distribution ..
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2020 4 398 M
EBIT 2020 302 M
Net income 2020 186 M
Debt 2020 1 038 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
EV / Sales2021 1,55x
Capitalization 6 464 M
Chart HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Composites ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 44,00  NOK
Last Close Price 35,60  NOK
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon Erik Engeset President & Chief Executive Officer
Knut Trygve Flakk Chairman
Rolf Morten Lie Holum Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David Bandele Chief Financial Officer
Salman Alam Director-Finance & Corporate Initiatives
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA-2.06%693
BALL CORPORATION18.45%25 192
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION4.55%11 421
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.8.75%10 518
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.4.23%7 734
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY-7.65%5 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group