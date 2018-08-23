Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Hexagon Resources Ltd    LMB   AU000000HXG7

HEXAGON RESOURCES LTD (LMB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hexagon Resources : Change of Director’s Interest Notice – C Whitfield 23 August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 07:27am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

HEXAGON RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

27 099 098 192

Date of Notice

20 August 2018

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

CHARLES WHITFIELD

Date of last notice

3 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Mr Whitfield is a beneficiary of the trust which owns Taurus Stone Development Limited, the registered holder of the indirect interest

Date of change

15-16 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Holder

Security

Number

Direct

Ordinary fully paid shares

3,806,463

Indirect

Unlisted Options exercisable at 15 cents expiring 16 October 2020

2,975,000

Indirect

Unlisted Options exercisable at 17 cents expiring 16 October 2020, subject to vesting conditions

2,975,000

Indirect

Unlisted Options exercisable at 20 cents expiring 16 October 2020, subject to vesting conditions

2,975,000

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

215,110

Number disposed/expired

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$32,517

No. of securities held after change

Holder

Security

Number

Direct

Ordinary fully paid shares

4,021,573

Indirect

Unlisted Options exercisable at 15 cents expiring 16 October 2020

2,975,000

Indirect

Unlisted Options exercisable at 17 cents expiring 16 October 2020, subject to vesting conditions

2,975,000

Indirect

Unlisted Options exercisable at 20 cents expiring 16 October 2020, subject to vesting conditions

2,975,000

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

-

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

-

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

-

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

-

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Hexagon Resources Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 05:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEXAGON RESOURCES LTD
07:27aHEXAGON RESOURCES : Change of Director’s Interest Notice – C Whitfie..
PU
08/02HEXAGON RESOURCES : June 2018 quarterly activities and cash flow report
AQ
07/17HEXAGON RESOURCES : Finds Promising Cell Cycling Results with Graphite
AQ
07/17MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED : - HXG and MRL commence McIntosh Definitive Feasibili..
AQ
07/13MINERAL RESOURCES : MinRes and Hexagon Begin McIntosh Feasibility Study
AQ
07/13HEXAGON RESOURCES : HXG and MRL commence McIntosh Definitive Feasibility Study 1..
PU
07/04HEXAGON RESOURCES : Becoming a Substantial Holder 04 July 2018
PU
07/04HEXAGON RESOURCES : Change of Director’s Interest Notice – Plowright..
PU
07/04HEXAGON RESOURCES : Change of Director’s Interest Notice -Whitfield 04 Jul..
PU
07/02HEXAGON RESOURCES : Expiry of Unlisted Options 02 July 2018
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2011 -
EBIT 2011 -
Net income 2011 -
Debt 2011 -
Yield 2011 -
P/E ratio 2011 -
P/E ratio 2012 -
Capi. / Sales 2011 0
Capi. / Sales 2012 -
Capitalization 40,8 M
Chart HEXAGON RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Benjamin Rosenstreich Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Charles Bernard Francis Whitfield Chairman
Garry Plowright Non-Executive Director
Rowan Saint John Caren Secretary
Michael Chan Chief Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXAGON RESOURCES LTD33.33%31
BHP BILLITON PLC7.45%120 249
BHP BILLITON LIMITED8.49%120 249
RIO TINTO-6.22%83 890
RIO TINTO LIMITED-5.43%83 890
ANGLO AMERICAN1.75%28 085
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.