Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Hexagon Resources Ltd    LMB   AU000000HXG7

HEXAGON RESOURCES LTD (LMB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hexagon Resources : Graphite & Graphene Conference LONDON – MD Presentation 14 September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 03:28am CEST

ASX Announcement

14 September, 2018

GRAPHITE & GRAPHENE CONFERENCE (LONDON) - MD PRESENTATION

Hexagon Resources Limited (ASX: HXG) is pleased to provide below a link to an Audio/Slide presentation by Managing Director, Mike Rosenstreich in London to Industrial Metals Events' Graphite & Graphene Conference on Friday 7 September, 2018.

The presentation is available at: https://hexagonresources.com/company/company-profile/

For further information, please contact:

Mike Rosenstreich

Karen Oswald

Managing Director

Investors/Media

Hexagon Resources Limited

NWR Communications

Miker@hexagonresources.com

karen@nwrcommunications.com.au

+61 8 6244 0349

+ 61 423 602 353

1

Disclaimer

Hexagon Resources Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 01:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEXAGON RESOURCES LTD
03:28aHEXAGON RESOURCES : Graphite & Graphene Conference LONDON – MD Presentatio..
PU
09/12HEXAGON RESOURCES : Chief Commercial Officer Appointed to Build Implementation T..
AQ
09/10HEXAGON RESOURCES : Chief Commercial Officer Appointed to Build Implementation T..
PU
09/07HEXAGON RESOURCES LIMITED : - Corporate Maters
AQ
09/04HEXAGON RESOURCES : Change in Substantial Holding 04 September 2018
PU
09/04HEXAGON RESOURCES : Corporate Matters 04 September 2018
PU
09/04HEXAGON RESOURCES : Change of Director’s Interest Notice – C Whitfie..
PU
08/31HEXAGON RESOURCES : Building a Vertically Integrated Graphite Business
AQ
08/24HEXAGON RESOURCES : Change of Director’s Interest Notice – C Whitfil..
PU
08/23HEXAGON RESOURCES : Change of Director’s Interest Notice – C Whitfie..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2011 -
EBIT 2011 -
Net income 2011 -
Debt 2011 -
Yield 2011 -
P/E ratio 2011 -
P/E ratio 2012 -
Capi. / Sales 2011 0
Capi. / Sales 2012 -
Capitalization 40,8 M
Chart HEXAGON RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Hexagon Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXAGON RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Benjamin Rosenstreich Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Charles Bernard Francis Whitfield Chairman
Garry Plowright Non-Executive Director
Rowan Saint John Caren Secretary
Michael Chan Chief Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXAGON RESOURCES LTD33.33%29
BHP BILLITON PLC-0.34%112 905
BHP BILLITON LIMITED5.17%112 905
RIO TINTO-10.34%80 829
RIO TINTO LIMITED-6.27%80 829
ANGLO AMERICAN-4.10%27 206
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.