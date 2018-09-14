Hexagon Resources : Graphite & Graphene Conference LONDON – MD Presentation 14 September 2018

ASX Announcement

14 September, 2018

GRAPHITE & GRAPHENE CONFERENCE (LONDON) - MD PRESENTATION

Hexagon Resources Limited (ASX: HXG) is pleased to provide below a link to an Audio/Slide presentation by Managing Director, Mike Rosenstreich in London to Industrial Metals Events' Graphite & Graphene Conference on Friday 7 September, 2018.

The presentation is available at: https://hexagonresources.com/company/company-profile/

For further information, please contact:

Mike Rosenstreich Karen Oswald Managing Director Investors/Media Hexagon Resources Limited NWR Communications Miker@hexagonresources.com karen@nwrcommunications.com.au +61 8 6244 0349 + 61 423 602 353

