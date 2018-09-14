Hexagon Resources : Graphite & Graphene Conference LONDON – MD Presentation 14 September 2018

ASX Announcement
14 September, 2018
GRAPHITE & GRAPHENE CONFERENCE (LONDON) - MD PRESENTATION
Hexagon Resources Limited (ASX: HXG) is pleased to provide below a link to an Audio/Slide presentation by Managing Director, Mike Rosenstreich in London to Industrial Metals Events' Graphite & Graphene Conference on Friday 7 September, 2018.
The presentation is available at: https://hexagonresources.com/company/company-profile/
For further information, please contact:
1
Disclaimer
Hexagon Resources Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 01:27:02 UTC