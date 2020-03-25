Log in
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP : Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hexcel Corporation (HXL)

03/25/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Case No. 1:20-cv-01975-VM on behalf of shareholders of Hexcel Corporation ("HXL" or the "Company") (NYSE:HXL) who have been harmed by HXL's and its board of directors' (the "Board") alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Woodward, Inc. (the "Proposed Transaction").

On January 12, 2020, the Board caused the Company to enter into an agreement and plan of merger under which HXL shareholders stand to receive 0.625 shares of Woodward common stock for each share of Hexcel stock they own.

The complaint alleges that the Form S-4 Registration Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission violates Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act because it provides materially incomplete and misleading information about the Company and the Proposed Transaction, including information concerning the Company's financial projections and analysis, on which the Board relied to recommend the Proposed Transaction as fair to HXL shareholders.

If you wish to obtain information concerning this action, you can do so by clicking here: www.faruqilaw.com/HXL.  

Take Action

Plaintiff is represented by Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a law firm with extensive experience in prosecuting class actions, and significant expertise in actions involving corporate fraud.  Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, was founded in 1995 and the firm maintains its principal office in New York City, with offices in Delaware, California, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice.  Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  If you wish to discuss this action, or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Nadeem Faruqi, Esq.
James M. Wilson, Jr., Esq.
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 3rd Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330
E-mail: nfaruqi@faruqilaw.com 
jwilson@faruqilaw.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faruqi--faruqi-llp-announces-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-hexcel-corporation-hxl-301029964.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
