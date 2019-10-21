Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hexcel Corporation    HXL

HEXCEL CORPORATION

(HXL)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/21 04:39:23 pm
72.75 USD   -4.49%
04:30pHEXCEL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:23pHEXCEL : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:21pHEXCEL : Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hexcel : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the common stock of Hexcel, payable on November 8, 2019 to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2019.

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures, used in commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial applications. Learn more at www.Hexcel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEXCEL CORPORATION
04:30pHEXCEL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:23pHEXCEL : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04:21pHEXCEL : Reports 2019 Third Quarter Results
BU
10/08HEXCEL : Frederic Pomies to Present Lightweight Solutions for Industrial Applica..
AQ
10/01HEXCEL : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09/19HEXCEL : to Exhibit at CAMX 2019
AQ
09/03HEXCEL : Composite Innovations for Automotive, Marine, Sports and Wind Energy at..
AQ
09/02HEXCEL : Propelling the Future of High Performance Sports
AQ
09/02HEXCEL : Propelling the Future of Automotive
AQ
08/30HEXCEL : Propelling the Marine World
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 428 M
EBIT 2019 436 M
Net income 2019 304 M
Debt 2019 939 M
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 21,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,06x
EV / Sales2020 2,84x
Capitalization 6 481 M
Chart HEXCEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hexcel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXCEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 82,77  $
Last Close Price 76,17  $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nick L. Stanage Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Joseph Winterlich Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice PresidenT
Don Morrison Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Dominic Mackenzie Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey C. Campbell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXCEL CORPORATION32.84%6 481
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION28.47%116 786
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION42.25%105 187
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION42.76%59 155
RAYTHEON30.26%55 628
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION10.95%50 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group