Hexcel : Joins Northern Ireland Advanced Composites and Engineering Association

STAMFORD, Conn., February 4, 2019 - Hexcel has become a collaborative participant of NIACE, the Northern Ireland Advanced Composites and Engineering association. NIACE was established in Belfast to provide a technology hub for the research and development of advanced materials and engineering across a range of industrial sectors.

'As a leading manufacturer of carbon fibre and composite materials it was a logical decision for Hexcel to join NIACE,' said Thierry Merlot, Hexcel President - Aerospace, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific. 'In joining this network we look forward to supporting the growth of composites in industries targeted by NIACE including aerospace, space and defence, renewables and automotive. We will also benefit from the close proximity to our customer, Bombardier'.

For more information about NIACE, please visit their website: http://www.niace-centre.org.uk/

