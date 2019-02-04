Log in
HEXCEL CORPORATION (HXL)
Hexcel : Joins Northern Ireland Advanced Composites and Engineering Association

02/04/2019 | 11:44pm EST

STAMFORD, Conn., February 4, 2019 - Hexcel has become a collaborative participant of NIACE, the Northern Ireland Advanced Composites and Engineering association. NIACE was established in Belfast to provide a technology hub for the research and development of advanced materials and engineering across a range of industrial sectors.

'As a leading manufacturer of carbon fibre and composite materials it was a logical decision for Hexcel to join NIACE,' said Thierry Merlot, Hexcel President - Aerospace, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific. 'In joining this network we look forward to supporting the growth of composites in industries targeted by NIACE including aerospace, space and defence, renewables and automotive. We will also benefit from the close proximity to our customer, Bombardier'.

For more information about NIACE, please visit their website: http://www.niace-centre.org.uk/

*****

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial applications.

Contact Information

Name: Rachel Owen

Telephone: 01223 838370

Email address: Rachel.Owen@hexcel.com

Disclaimer

Hexcel Corporation published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 04:43:08 UTC
