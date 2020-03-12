Hexcel : Moore Kuehn Encourages HXL, AVX, AMTD, and WLTW Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Hexcel Corporation ( NYSE: HXL)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding the Hexcel-Woodward merger. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of Hexel will receive 0.625 shares of Woodward for every share of Hexcel owned. Upon completion of the merger, shareholders of Hexcel will own only 45% (apx.) of the combined company.

AVX Corporation ( NYSE: AVX)

AVX has agreed to be acquired by Kyocera Corporation. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of AVX will receive $21.75 for every share owned.

TD Ameritrade ( NASDAQ: AMTD)

A registration statement was recently filed with the SEC regarding the TD Ameritrade-Charles Schwab merger. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of TD Ameritrade will receive 1.0837 shares of Charles Schwab for every share of TD Ameritrade owned. The investigation concerns whether TD Ameritrade's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price.

Willis Towers Watson ( NASDAQ: WLTW )

Willis Towers Watson has agreed to be acquired by Aon plc. Under the proposed transaction shareholders of WLTW will receive 1.08 shares of Aon for every share of WLTW owned.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

