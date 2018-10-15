Log in
Hexcel : Practical Applications for Hexcel’s Composite Innovations On Display at Composites Europe 2018

10/15/2018 | 12:09pm CEST

STAMFORD, Conn., October 15, 2018 -- Hexcel will once again demonstrate the breadth and depth of its technologies when the company exhibits at Composites Europe this November, with a focus on solutions for Automotive, Energy and Marine markets.

Hexcel's solutions for Automotive applications address both performance requirements and production efficiencies. Hexcel is working with tooling supplier Alpex, the Institute of Polymer Product Engineering (IPPE), Johannes Kepler University Linz, and machinery supplier Engel to demonstrate that automotive transmission cross members can be made efficiently and effectively from composites. Using smart tooling, more than 100 prototypes have been produced so far from Hexcel's HexMC®-i molding compound to validate these safety-critical parts, one of which will be displayed at the show. Macro-scale tests have demonstrated that this technology achieves the same fatigue performance as aluminum forged parts and provides additional weight-saving and function integration benefits.

HexMC®-i is a fast curing high-performance molding material, suitable for the series production of complex shaped parts and providing excellent mechanical properties. Hexcel's HexMC®-i 2000 carbon fiber/epoxy molding compound has been successfully used by Audi to manufacture a high-performance engine cross brace, which will be on display at the show.

Hexcel's Marine display will include a Diam 24 mast section made by ADH Inotec, and a section of a 42m long wing mast for a multihull race yacht made by Lorima. Both masts are manufactured with HexPly® carbon fiber prepreg. Hexcel's offering to boat builders also includes woven reinforcements, multiaxial fabrics, honeycomb and adhesives. Hexcel's HexTow® IM2 carbon fiber is the highest performing industrial grade Intermediate Modulus carbon fiber approved for use in the America's Cup competition.

Hexcel's innovations for the Energy sector include HexPly® surface finishing prepregs for wind turbine blades and components. These provide a tough and durable ready-to-paint blade surface without the use of gel coats. Elimination of the coating process results in shorter production cycles. No reworking of the blade surface is required and takt time is reduced by at least two hours.

Hexcel will also exhibit a wind blade section showing the various carbon and glass materials that Hexcel supplies for this industry. These include HexPly® M79 prepregs optimized for low temperature cure and fast cycle times, HiMax™ dry non-crimp fabrics optimized for infusion technologies, and Hexcel's cured carbon products for load bearing applications.

*****

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial applications.

Contact information:

Rachel Owen

Director, Marketing Communications

+44 (0)1223 838370

rachel.owen@hexcel.com

Disclaimer

Hexcel Corporation published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 10:07:13 UTC
