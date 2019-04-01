Hexcel : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Con...

Log in
04/01/2019

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced today that it will report financial results for its first quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, April 23 after the market close.

The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss highlights of its financial results on Wednesday, April 24, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Winterlich.

The event will be webcast via the investor relations webpage at www.Hexcel.com. A replay of the call will be available on the investor relations page of the Hexcel website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The event can also be accessed by dialing +1 (647) 689-5685. The conference ID is 4284658.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial applications. Learn more at www.Hexcel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005150/en/

Kurt Goddard, Vice President - Investor Relations
+1 (203) 352-6826
Kurt.Goddard@Hexcel.com

Source: Hexcel Corporation



Hexcel Corporation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 12:46:13 UTC
