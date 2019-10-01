Hexcel : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) announced today that it will report financial results for its third quarter of 2019 on Monday, October 21 after the market close.

The company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss highlights of its financial results on Tuesday, October 22, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, CEO and President Nick Stanage and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Winterlich.

The event will be webcast and can be accessed via the Investor Relations webpage at www.Hexcel.com. A replay of the call will be available on the investor relations page of the Hexcel website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The event can also be accessed by dialing +1 (647) 689-5685. The conference ID is 1749595.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial applications. Learn more at www.Hexcel.com.

