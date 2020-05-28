Hexindai : Launches Social e-Commerce Platform Xiaobai Maimai

BEIJING, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai" or the "Company"), a fast-growing consumer lending marketplace in China, today announced that it has launched Xiaobai Maimai, a membership-based social e-commerce mobile platform offering high-quality and affordable branded products.

Xiaobai Maimai leverages the Company's integrated buyer resources to select and source goods globally. Xiaobai Maimai deploys a membership rating system that rewards users with a commission for every purchase, share or recommendation of a product made to friends. The app offers a wide variety of high-quality products in the household goods, food and drinks, and luxury categories.

Mr. Xiaobo An, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hexindai, commented: "We launched Xiaobai Maimai to diversify our revenue streams and deepen the transformation of our business. We believe social e-commerce has enormous growth potential as consumer behavior increasingly shifts from offline to online purchases and demand grows from China's emerging middle class. By integrating our extensive buyer resources from all over the world, we are able to source a diverse array of superior high-quality products at competitive prices. Xiaobai Maimai is directly supported by a dedicated operations team focused on enhancing the user experience and a customer service team which offers concierge-level services to our members. This allows us to guarantee product quality and offer a personalized customer experience, which in-turn drives the sharing and recommendation of our products and services. This social e-commerce model not only benefits customers with commissions for shopping and sharing products, but also helps reduce marketing expenses. Leveraging our strong user acquisition capabilities and deep experience in managing online and offline operations, Xiaobai Maimai will position us to further drive the transformation of our business and support sustainable growth going forward."

About Hexindai Inc.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai" or the "Company") is a fast-growing consumer lending marketplace based in Beijing, China facilitating loans to meet the increasing consumption needs of underserved prime borrowers in China. Hexindai provides borrowers with convenient and ready access to comprehensive consumer finance services. Hexindai's strong user acquisition capabilities, cutting-edge risk management system, and strategic relationships with respected financial institutions allow the Company to generate higher customer satisfaction, reliance, and realize fast growth.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please visit ir.hexindai.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Hexindai

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-10-5357 9038

Email: ir@hexindai.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10- 5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Mr. Tip Fleming

Phone: +1-917-412-3333

Email: tfleming@Christensenir.com

SOURCE Hexindai Inc.