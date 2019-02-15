Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hexindai Inc - ADR    HX

HEXINDAI INC - ADR

(HX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hexindai Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 05:54pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Hexindai Inc. investors (“Hexindai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HX) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On January 15, 2019, Bonitas Research published a report alleging that Hexindai had overstated revenue and profits in its financial statements preceding the IPO and that the Company had siphoned the IPO proceeds to insiders. On this news, shares of Hexindai fell, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Hexindai, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEXINDAI INC - ADR
05:54pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hexindai Inc...
BU
02/14HEXINDAI : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Februar..
PR
02/13Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hexindai ..
BU
01/23HEXINDAI : Begins Sharing Credit Data with Baihang Credit
PR
01/18HEXINDAI : Provides Detailed Rebuttal to Baseless Allegations Made by Short Sell..
PR
01/18HEXINDAI : Signs Investor Insurance Coverage Agreement with Shanxi Zhengxuan Fin..
PR
01/11HEXINDAI : Diversifies Funding Sources by Partnering with Bohai International Tr..
PR
01/08HEXINDAI : Provides Details on Strategic Investment in a Subsidiary of Phoenix F..
PR
2018HEXINDAI : Announces Result of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PR
2018HEXINDAI : Partners with Kunming Aotou to Diversify Funding Sources
PR
More news
Chart HEXINDAI INC - ADR
Duration : Period :
Hexindai Inc - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXINDAI INC - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Xin Ming Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xiao Bo An Chairman
Li Li Hua Chief Operations Officer
Qi Sen Zhang Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Markscheid Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXINDAI INC - ADR17.20%143
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES18.16%23 413
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL31.42%22 158
BAJAJ FINANCE-1.36%21 098
ACOM CO., LTD.7.41%5 426
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC38.86%4 580
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.