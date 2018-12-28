Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hexindai : Announces Result of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

12/28/2018 | 10:01am CET

BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai" or the "Company"), a fast-growing consumer lending marketplace in China, today announced that it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") on December 28, 2018. At the AGM, the appointment of Deloitte Touch Tohmatsu as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 was ratified.

About Hexindai Inc.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Hexindai" or the "Company") is a fast-growing consumer lending marketplace based in Beijing, China facilitating loans to meet the increasing consumption demand of the emerging middle class in China. Hexindai provides borrowers with convenient and ready access to credit through its online marketplace. The Company offers borrowers a wide range of products designed based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class in China by matching them with investors seeking various types of investment products with appropriate risk levels and risk-adjusted returns. Hexindai's strong user acquisition capabilities combined with an online platform with extensive offline networks, an advanced risk management system, and strong strategic cooperative relationships with a custodian bank and an insurance company to safeguard investments, allows the Company to generate higher customer satisfaction, reliance, and realize faster growth in China.

For more information, please visit http://ir.hexindai.com/

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Hexindai
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-10-5380-6196
Email: ir@hexindai.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US
Mr. Tip Fleming
Phone: +1-917-412-3333
Email: tfleming@Christensenir.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexindai-announces-result-of-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-300771208.html

SOURCE Hexindai Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
