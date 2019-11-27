Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  HEXO Corp.    HEXO   CA4283041099

HEXO CORP.

(HEXO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HEXO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against HEXO Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 05:29pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) securities between January 25, 2019 and November 15, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 27, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Through a series of disclosures occurring between Oct. 4, 2019 and Nov. 15, 2019, the Company announced that it was producing cannabis in a section of its Niagara facility that was not properly licensed with Health Canada. As a result of these disclosures, the value of HEXO stock has consistently decreased, damaging investors.

The complaint, filed on November 26, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) HEXO’s reported inventory was misstated as the Company was failing to write down or write off obsolete product that no longer had value; (2) HEXO was engaging in channel-stuffing in order to inflate its revenue figures and meet or exceed revenue guidance provided to investors; (3) HEXO was cultivating cannabis at its facility in Niagara, Ontario that was not appropriately licensed by Health Canada; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased HEXO securities during the Class Period and on the New York Stock Exchange, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEXO CORP.
05:29pHEXO ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit H..
BU
04:56pHealth Care Up As Opioid-Case Jitters Subside -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
01:23pROSEN, A GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
11/26HEXO : CORRECTING and REPLACING HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Files S..
BU
11/26Cannabis sales in EU raise $13 billion for crime gangs
RE
11/21Health Care Up On Demand For Less-Trade-Focused Sectors -- Health Care Roundu..
DJ
11/21Amazon Takes Over From GE As CEO Incubator -- WSJ
DJ
11/20Health Care Outperforms Broad Market As Cannabis Stocks Bounce -- Health Care..
DJ
11/18HEXO CORP : provides additional transparency on licensing
AQ
11/15HEXO : destroying cannabis grown in unlicensed area of Niagara facility
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 114 M
EBIT 2020 -76,9 M
Net income 2020 -73,0 M
Debt 2020 20,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -25,9x
EV / Sales2020 6,22x
EV / Sales2021 3,03x
Capitalization 686 M
Chart HEXO CORP.
Duration : Period :
HEXO Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEXO CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,58  CAD
Last Close Price 2,67  CAD
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien St. Louis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Munzar Chairman & Medical Director
Donald J. Courtney Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Burwash Chief Financial Officer
Adam Miron Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEXO CORP.-43.31%516
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-34.28%6 310
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-1.02%5 306
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED0.00%3 147
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 122
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.21.67%2 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group