Hexza : 29/06/2020 - QUARTERLY RPT ON CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31/03/2020 (PDF)

Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2020
HEXZA CORPORATION BERHAD
|
Financial Year End
|
30
|
Jun 2020
|
Quarter
|
3 Qtr
|
Quarterly report for the financial
|
31
|
Mar 2020
|
period ended
|
|
|
The figures
|
have not been audited
|
|
|
Attachments
3) HEXZA - 3RD QTR 2020-BURSAQTRRPT.pdf
112.2 kB
3) HEXZA - Notes to Qtrly report-31032020.pdf 171.9 kB
Remarks :
This announcement is dated 26 June 2020.
Default Currency Other Currency
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
31 Mar 2020
|
|
|
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
|
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
|
|
|
CURRENT
|
PRECEDING
|
CURRENT
|
PRECEDING
|
|
|
YEAR
|
YEAR
|
YEAR TO
|
YEAR
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
CORRESPONDING
|
DATE
|
CORRESPONDING
|
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
|
PERIOD
|
|
|
31 Mar
|
31 Mar 2019
|
31 Mar 2020
|
31 Mar 2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Revenue
|
25,195
|
24,805
|
68,848
|
80,413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Profit/(loss) before
|
9,109
|
2,150
|
14,520
|
6,709
|
|
tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Profit/(loss) for the
|
7,839
|
1,575
|
11,916
|
5,225
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Profit/(loss)
|
7,698
|
1,406
|
11,468
|
4,826
|
|
attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
ordinary equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
holders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Basic earnings/
|
3.80
|
0.70
|
5.70
|
2.40
|
|
(loss) per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Subunit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Proposed/Declared
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
dividend per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Subunit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AS AT END OF CURRENT
|
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL
|
|
|
QUARTER
|
|
YEAR END
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Net assets per
|
|
1.0800
|
|
1.0300
|
|
share attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
to ordinary equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
holders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
parent ($$)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remarks :
This announcement is dated 26 June 2020.
Definition of Subunit:
In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit. Example for the subunit as follows:
|
Country
|
Base Unit
|
Subunit
|
|
|
|
Malaysia
|
Ringgit
|
Sen
|
|
|
|
United States
|
Dollar
|
Cent
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
Pound
|
Pence
|
|
|
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
HEXZA CORPORATION BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
HEXZA
|
Date Announced
|
26 Jun 2020
|
Category
|
Financial Results
|
Reference Number
|
FRA-03062020-00010
|
|
Disclaimer
Hexza Corporation Bhd published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 09:05:01 UTC