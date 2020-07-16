Hexza : 29/06/2020 - QUARTERLY RPT ON CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31/03/2020 (PDF) 0 07/16/2020 | 05:06am EDT Send by mail :

Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2020
HEXZA CORPORATION BERHAD
Financial Year End 30 Jun 2020
Quarter 3 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial 31 Mar 2020 period ended
The figures have not been audited

Remarks : This announcement is dated 26 June 2020.

Default Currency Other Currency
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
31 Mar 2020

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD CUMULATIVE PERIOD
CURRENT PRECEDING CURRENT PRECEDING
YEAR YEAR YEAR TO YEAR
QUARTER CORRESPONDING DATE CORRESPONDING
QUARTER PERIOD
31 Mar 31 Mar 2019 31 Mar 2020 31 Mar 2019
2020
$$'000 $$'000 $$'000 $$'000

1 Revenue 25,195 24,805 68,848 80,413
2 Profit/(loss) before 9,109 2,150 14,520 6,709
tax
3 Profit/(loss) for the 7,839 1,575 11,916 5,225
period
4 Profit/(loss) 7,698 1,406 11,468 4,826
attributable to
ordinary equity
holders of the parent
5 Basic earnings/ 3.80 0.70 5.70 2.40
(loss) per share
(Subunit)
6 Proposed/Declared 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
dividend per share
(Subunit)

AS AT END OF CURRENT AS AT PRECEDING
FINANCIAL QUARTER YEAR END

7 Net assets per 1.0800 1.0300
share attributable to
ordinary equity
holders of the parent
($$)

Remarks : This announcement is dated 26 June 2020.

Definition of Subunit:
In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:

Country Base Unit Subunit
Malaysia Ringgit Sen
United States Dollar Cent
United Kingdom Pound Pence

Announcement Info
Company Name HEXZA CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name HEXZA
Date Announced 26 Jun 2020
Category Financial Results
Reference Number FRA-03062020-00010

