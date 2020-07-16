Log in
HEXZA : 29/06/2020 - quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31/03/2020 (pdf)
PU
Hexza : 29/06/2020 - QUARTERLY RPT ON CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD ENDED 31/03/2020 (PDF)

07/16/2020 | 05:06am EDT

Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2020

HEXZA CORPORATION BERHAD

Financial Year End

30

Jun 2020

Quarter

3 Qtr

Quarterly report for the financial

31

Mar 2020

period ended

The figures

have not been audited

Attachments

3) HEXZA - 3RD QTR 2020-BURSAQTRRPT.pdf

112.2 kB

3) HEXZA - Notes to Qtrly report-31032020.pdf 171.9 kB

Remarks :

This announcement is dated 26 June 2020.

Default Currency Other Currency

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

31 Mar 2020

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT

PRECEDING

CURRENT

PRECEDING

YEAR

YEAR

YEAR TO

YEAR

QUARTER

CORRESPONDING

DATE

CORRESPONDING

QUARTER

PERIOD

31 Mar

31 Mar 2019

31 Mar 2020

31 Mar 2019

2020

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1

Revenue

25,195

24,805

68,848

80,413

2

Profit/(loss) before

9,109

2,150

14,520

6,709

tax

3

Profit/(loss) for the

7,839

1,575

11,916

5,225

period

4

Profit/(loss)

7,698

1,406

11,468

4,826

attributable to

ordinary equity

holders of the

parent

5

Basic earnings/

3.80

0.70

5.70

2.40

(loss) per share

(Subunit)

6

Proposed/Declared

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

dividend per share

(Subunit)

AS AT END OF CURRENT

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL

QUARTER

YEAR END

7

Net assets per

1.0800

1.0300

share attributable

to ordinary equity

holders of the

parent ($$)

Remarks :

This announcement is dated 26 June 2020.

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit. Example for the subunit as follows:

Country

Base Unit

Subunit

Malaysia

Ringgit

Sen

United States

Dollar

Cent

United Kingdom

Pound

Pence

Announcement Info

Company Name

HEXZA CORPORATION BERHAD

Stock Name

HEXZA

Date Announced

26 Jun 2020

Category

Financial Results

Reference Number

FRA-03062020-00010

Disclaimer

Hexza Corporation Bhd published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 09:05:01 UTC
