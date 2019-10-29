HeyBryan Releases Version 1.1.0 of the App

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2019) - HeyBryan Media Inc. (CSE: HEY) ('HeyBryan' or 'the Company'), an app that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, is pleased to release version 1.1.0, ensuring that customers get the highest quality Expert, for the best price, in the quickest time. In addition, Experts are more likely to receive a greater number of new requests through their accomplished jobs, which bolster their profile and reputation on the HeyBryan app.

Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan commented: "We always listen carefully to the feedback from our Experts and customers to enhance the users' experience. Version 1.1.0's significant updates include faster task turnaround and more jobs available for both new and experienced Experts."

Following the current release, other improvements will be available soon in subsequent versions. Experts can expect to get on board much easier as the sign-up process will be simpler. In addition, customers will be able to refer their trusted Experts to their families and friends.

"Our goal is perfecting our app to seamlessly connect the right customer needs to the most suitable Experts, making home-maintenance a hassle-free experience for people," added Mr. Montgomery.

HeyBryan launched in both Vancouver and Toronto less than one year ago, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The Company's customer base has grown ninefold since January 2019 while its base of home-maintenance providers or 'HeyBryan Experts' experienced fivefold growth.

ON BEHALF OF HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC.

(sgd.) Lance Montgomery

CEO, President & Director





HeyBryan App Version 1.1.0



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6572/49212_36e1a4dea4a9aa1a_002full.jpg

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Lance Montgomery, President & CEO

604-240-8192

lance@heybryan.com

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

416-868-1079 x231

cathy@chfir.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryan App and the services offered thereby, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. HeyBryan cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by HeyBryan, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and HeyBryan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49212