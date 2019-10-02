Log in
HF COMPANY : Abandon of the VOXX Germany Accessory acquisition project

10/02/2019 | 11:55am EDT

As announced by HF Company on June 12th, 2019, the acquisition of VOXX German Accessory Holding GmbH, a German subsidiary of VOXX International Ltd, was underway, subject to the fulfilment of some condition’s precedent.

Due to a performance gap in the period March-August 2019, the finalization of the deal was subject to a significant price adjustment, which the American shareholder rejected.

This important divergence led HF Company to terminate the acquisition process. HF Company Group maintains its active search for acquisition targets in order to leverage its significant cash reserves (14,7 M€ as of June 30th, 2019).

Upcoming publication : 3rd quarter sales on October 10th, 2019 after Stock exchange closing

Contact
 
HF Company   
Tél : 02 47 34 38 38
Email : comfi@hfcompany.com  		 
 

ISIN: FR0000038531– Reuters: HFCO.LN Bloomberg: HFCO NM

Attachment

