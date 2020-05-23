Log in
HF Foods Group Inc.    HFFG

HF FOODS GROUP INC.

(HFFG)
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/23/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against HF Foods Group Inc. (“HF Foods”) (Nasdaq: HFFG) on behalf of investors who purchased the company’s securities between August 23, 2018 and March 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased HF Foods’ securities during the Class Period and suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/hf-foods-group-inc/, to discuss this action and their legal rights and options.

As detailed in the complaint, on March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that HF Foods had, among other things, failed to disclose to investors: (i) transactions with related-parties; (ii) the company’s flagrant misuse of shareholder funds; and (iii) the company’s gaming of the FTSE/Russell Index criteria. Following the release of the Hindenburg Report, shares of HF Foods’ stock fell $2.52 per share, or over 20% in value, to close on March 23, 2020 at $9.80 per share, on heavy trading volume.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased HF Foods’ securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 28, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.

Investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this action. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.


© Business Wire 2020
