Foods : A Statement from Our Co-Chief Executive Officers

March 25th, 2020 | By keird@xternsoftware.com

The Company is aware of derogatory assertions made by a self-described short seller of our stock. Those comments should not be relied upon by anyone interested in our Company. Our published financial statements and other public disclosures fairly present, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, as well as our Company subsidiaries, our dealings with related parties, and the compensation of the Company's executive officers.