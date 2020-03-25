Log in
HF Foods Group Inc.

HF FOODS GROUP INC.

(HFFG)
Foods : A Statement from Our Co-Chief Executive Officers

03/25/2020 | 08:33am EDT

March 25th, 2020 | By keird@xternsoftware.com

The Company is aware of derogatory assertions made by a self-described short seller of our stock. Those comments should not be relied upon by anyone interested in our Company. Our published financial statements and other public disclosures fairly present, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company, as well as our Company subsidiaries, our dealings with related parties, and the compensation of the Company's executive officers.

Disclaimer

HF Foods Group Inc. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
