Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  HF Foods Group Inc.    HFFG

HF FOODS GROUP INC.

(HFFG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foods : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming May 28, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of HF Foods Group Inc. ("HF Foods" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: HFFG) investors who purchased securities between August 23, 2018 and March 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your HF Foods investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at at www.glancylaw.com. On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research released a report claiming that HF Foods engaged in “massive undisclosed related-party transactions,” that shareholder money was “spent on exotic supercars,” and that the Company had an “outrageous fundamental valuation.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.52, or over 20%, to close at $9.80 per share on March 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that HF Foods engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) that HF Foods insiders and related parties were enriching themselves by misusing shareholder funds; (3) that HF Foods was “gaming” the FTSE/Russell Index by masking the true number of shares free floating; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired HF Foods securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 28, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HF FOODS GROUP INC.
12:02pFOODS : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Cla..
BU
09:39aHFFG Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action has Been..
BU
04/03FOODS : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against HF Foods Group Inc.
PR
04/03FOODS : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the HF Foods Group..
BU
04/02SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces HF Foods Group, Inc. (HFFG) Sued for M..
BU
03/31HFFG LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class Actio..
PR
03/31GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
03/31INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
03/31HFFG Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HF Foods Group Inc. Investor..
BU
03/30Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
More news
Chart HF FOODS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
HF Foods Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HF FOODS GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Zhou Min Ni Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Mou Zhang Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Caixuan Xu Chief Financial Officer
Zhe Hui Ni Independent Director
Hong Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HF FOODS GROUP INC.-68.87%437
TESCO PLC-12.26%27 732
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.25%27 101
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.0.65%25 309
KROGER11.38%23 735
SYSCO CORPORATION-53.82%23 203
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group