Foods : RM LAW Announces Investigation of HF Foods Group, Inc.

03/27/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

BERWYN, Pa., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of HF Foods Group, Inc. ("HF Foods" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HFFG) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of HF Foods and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research released a report alleging that HF Foods engaged in "massive undisclosed related-party transactions," and that shareholder money was "spent on exotic supercars," and that the Company had an "outrageous fundamental valuation."

Following this news, HF Foods's stock price fell sharply on March 23, 2020, to close at $9.80 per share.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here.   For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

 RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


484-324-6800


844-291-9299


rm@maniskas.com

 

