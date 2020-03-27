Foods : RM LAW Announces Investigation of HF Foods Group, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of HF Foods Group, Inc. ("HF Foods" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HFFG) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research released a report alleging that HF Foods engaged in "massive undisclosed related-party transactions," and that shareholder money was "spent on exotic supercars," and that the Company had an "outrageous fundamental valuation."

Following this news, HF Foods's stock price fell sharply on March 23, 2020, to close at $9.80 per share.

