Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  HF Foods Group Inc.    HFFG

HF FOODS GROUP INC.

(HFFG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HFFG Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HF Foods Group Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against HF Foods Group Inc. ("HF Foods" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: HFFG) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired HF Foods securities between August 23, 2018 and March 23, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hffg.    

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HF Foods engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) HF Foods insiders and related parties were enriching themselves by misusing shareholder funds; (3) HF Foods was "gaming" the FTSE/Russell Index by masking the true number of shares free floating; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hffg or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in HF Foods you have until May 28, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hffg-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-hf-foods-group-inc-shareholders-of-class-action-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301031839.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HF FOODS GROUP INC.
03:01pHFFG Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HF Foods Group Inc. Sharehol..
PR
02:22pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
01:00pHF FOODS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsu..
BU
09:50aFILING ALERT : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed ..
BU
09:43aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
03/29ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against..
BU
03/27FOODS : RM LAW Announces Investigation of HF Foods Group, Inc.
PR
03/26HF FOODS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating HF Foods Group, In..
BU
03/25HFFG SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholder..
PR
03/25HF FOODS GROUP INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group