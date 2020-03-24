Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against HF Foods Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

03/24/2020 | 10:01am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HF Foods Group Inc. (“HF Foods” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HFFG) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. HF Foods is the subject of a research report released by Hindenburg Research on March 23, 2020. According to the report, the Company engaged in “massive undisclosed related-party transactions.” The report alleges that shareholder money was “spent on exotic supercars,” and that the Company had an “outrageous fundamental valuation.” Based on this news, shares of HF Foods fell sharply in intraday trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Zhou Min Ni Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Mou Zhang Co-Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Caixuan Xu Chief Financial Officer
Zhe Hui Ni Independent Director
Hong Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HF FOODS GROUP INC.-49.74%642
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.80%26 407
KROGER7.21%25 035
TESCO PLC-18.89%23 710
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-10.25%23 254
SYSCO CORPORATION-57.60%17 966
