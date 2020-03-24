Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against HF Foods Group Inc.

03/24/2020 | 07:51pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against HF Foods Group Inc. (“HF Foods” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HFFG). This investigation concerns whether HF Foods has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that the Company engaged in “massive undisclosed related-party transactions,” that shareholder money was "spent on exotic supercars,” and that the Company had an “outrageous fundamental valuation.”

On this news, HF Foods shares fell $2.52, or 20.5%, to close at $9.80 per share on March 23, 2020.

If you acquired HF Foods securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
