Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased HF Foods Group Inc. ("HF Foods" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: HFFG) securities between August 23, 2018 and March 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). HF Foods investors have until May 28, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research released a report claiming that HF Foods engaged in “massive undisclosed related-party transactions,” that shareholder money was “spent on exotic supercars,” and that the Company had an “outrageous fundamental valuation.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.52, or over 20%, to close at $9.80 per share on March 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that HF Foods engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) that HF Foods insiders and related parties were enriching themselves by misusing shareholder funds; (3) that HF Foods was “gaming” the FTSE/Russell Index by masking the true number of shares free floating; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

