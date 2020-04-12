Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of HF Foods Group Inc. - HFFG

Log in
04/12/2020

NEW YORK, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors HF Foods Group Inc. ("HF Foods" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HFFG).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether HF Foods and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that HF Foods had failed to disclose, among other issues: (i) transactions with related parties; (ii) its flagrant misuse of shareholder funds; and (iii) its gaming of FTSE/Russell Index criteria. 

Following the publication of the Hindenburg Research report, HF Foods' stock price fell $2.52 per share, or 20.45%, to close at $9.80 per share on March 23, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 

