HF Foods Group Inc.

HF FOODS GROUP INC.

(HFFG)
News 
News

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against HF Foods Group Inc. – HFFG

03/23/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) resulting from allegations that HF Foods may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research released a report alleging that HF Foods engaged in “massive undisclosed related-party transactions,” that shareholder money was “spent on exotic supercars,” and that the Company had an “outrageous fundamental valuation.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 23, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by HF Foods investors. If you purchased shares of HF Foods please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1821.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
