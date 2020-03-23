ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against HF Foods Group Inc. – HFFG

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) resulting from allegations that HF Foods may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research released a report alleging that HF Foods engaged in “massive undisclosed related-party transactions,” that shareholder money was “spent on exotic supercars,” and that the Company had an “outrageous fundamental valuation.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 23, 2020.

