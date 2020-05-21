Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  HF Foods Group Inc.    HFFG

HF FOODS GROUP INC.

(HFFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of HF Foods Group Inc. Investors (HFFG)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired HF Foods Group Inc. ("HF Foods" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: HFFG) securities between August 23, 2018 and March 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). HF Foods investors have until May 28, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research released a report claiming that HF Foods engaged in “massive undisclosed related-party transactions,” that shareholder money was “spent on exotic supercars,” and that the Company had an “outrageous fundamental valuation.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.52, or over 20%, to close at $9.80 per share on March 23, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that HF Foods engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) that HF Foods insiders and related parties were enriching themselves by misusing shareholder funds; (3) that HF Foods was “gaming” the FTSE/Russell Index by masking the true number of shares free floating; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased HF Foods securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 28, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased HF Foods securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HF FOODS GROUP INC.
02:41pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
05/20HF FOODS DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered..
PR
05/19FOODS : Completes the Purchase of 10 Industrial Warehousing Properties
PU
05/18HFFG INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds HF Foods Group Inc..
PR
05/18HF Foods Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
05/18FOODS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating HF Foods Group, In..
BU
05/06FOODS : Appoints Victor Lee as Chief Financial Officer
PU
05/04HF FOODS GROUP INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04FOODS : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the HF Foods Group..
BU
More news
Chart HF FOODS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
HF Foods Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HF FOODS GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Zhou Min Ni Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Mou Zhang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee Kong Lee Chief Financial Officer
Zhe Hui Ni Independent Director
Hong Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HF FOODS GROUP INC.-65.90%347
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-4.62%28 929
TESCO PLC-8.15%28 011
SYSCO CORPORATION-38.53%26 691
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.0.47%26 281
KROGER11.42%25 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group