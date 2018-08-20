Log in
HFA Holdings Limited    NGI   AU000000NGI6

HFA HOLDINGS LIMITED (NGI)
HFA : FY18 Final Dividend Conversion Rate

08/20/2018 | 01:16am CEST

ASX Announcement

20 August 2018

2018 Final Dividend - Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

As previously advised, Navigator Global Investments Limited will pay a final dividend for 2018 of United States (US) 9.0 cents per share on Friday, 31 August 2018.

Shareholders will receive their dividend in Australian dollars based on the exchange rate at the record date of 17 August 2018, as follows:

Dividend per ordinary share declared in US dollars

Exchange rate

Dividend per ordinary share to be paid in Australian dollars

9.0 cents

0.7270

12.3796 cents

The dividend is unfranked, with 100% conduit foreign income credits attached.

For further information please contact:

Amber Stoney

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary 07 3218 6200

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Navigator Global Investments Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2018 23:15:02 UTC
