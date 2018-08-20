HFA : FY18 Final Dividend Conversion Rate

ASX Announcement

20 August 2018

2018 Final Dividend - Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

As previously advised, Navigator Global Investments Limited will pay a final dividend for 2018 of United States (US) 9.0 cents per share on Friday, 31 August 2018.

Shareholders will receive their dividend in Australian dollars based on the exchange rate at the record date of 17 August 2018, as follows:

Dividend per ordinary share declared in US dollars Exchange rate Dividend per ordinary share to be paid in Australian dollars 9.0 cents 0.7270 12.3796 cents

The dividend is unfranked, with 100% conduit foreign income credits attached.

