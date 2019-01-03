HFF : Announces $100M Sale of 2 Resort Hotels in St. Pete Beach, Florida

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces the $100 million sale of
the Grand Plaza Hotel and the Beachcomber Beach Resort and Hotel, two
waterfront hotels totaling 258 rooms in St. Pete Beach, Florida.
The HFF team marketed the hotels on behalf of the seller, Excel
Hospitality Inc. A venture led by Gencom purchased the hotels, and BENCHMARK®,
a global hospitality company, will manage the assets.
Situated on 3.71 acres at 5250 Gulf Boulevard, the 156-room Grand Plaza
Resort opened in 1975 as a Hilton Hotel and was most recently renovated
between 2014 and 2016. The hotel houses the only revolving rooftop
restaurant and lounge in the state of Florida, Spinners Rooftop
Revolving Bistro & Lounge, along with three other food and beverage
outlets, Bongos Beach Bar & Grille, Level 11 Rooftop Lounge and The Palm
Room Restaurant. Additional hotel features include direct beachfront
access, beach cabanas, heated beachfront swimming pool, private
balconies, water sports rentals, 24-hour fitness center, executive
business center and 8,000 square feet of flexible meeting space.
The Beachcomber Beach Resort and Hotel is a 102-room beachfront property
on 6.27 acres at 6200 Gulf Boulevard. The two-story hotel hosts daily
live entertainment and has two outdoor heated swimming pools; an
executive business center; a lush central courtyard and two food and
beverage outlets, Jimmy B’s Beach Bar and Grill and Players Sports Bar
and Grill.
The hotels are a quarter mile apart and span across a combined 9.98
acres with approximately 450 linear feet of Gulf frontage on St. Pete
Beach, which was ranked the 2018 No. 7 “Best Beach in the U.S.” by
TripAdvisor and is a former No. 1 “Best Beach in the U.S.” St. Pete
Beach is a barrier island at the southern end of Pinellas County 8.6
miles west of downtown St. Petersburg and less than 30 miles from
downtown Tampa.
The HFF investment advisory team representing the seller included senior
managing director and head of HFF’s hotel group Daniel C. Peek, director
Preston Reid and associate Wyatt Krapf. The HFF Hotel Team continues to
be active in the St. Petersburg area resort market, having recently
advised on the sales of The Renaissance Vinoy Resort & Golf Club and the
Postcard Inn On The Beach.
“The Tampa Bay region continues to be a magnet for hospitality
investment, drawn by its vibrant, diverse economy and tremendous leisure
and recreation amenities,” Peek said.
“This transaction made it abundantly clear that there is significant
institutional interest in St. Pete Beach, and we are looking forward to
seeing the next chapter for these two resorts and many others on this
beach in the years to come,” Reid added.
About Excel Hospitality Inc.
Excel Hospitality Inc. offers accommodations on some of the best beaches
directly on the Gulf of Mexico. The company manages several St.
Petersburg Beach beachfront restaurants, eloquent banquets, conference
centers, meeting rooms, beach bars and entertainment and beach weddings
and receptions. For more information, visit http://www.excelhospitality.com.
About Gencom
Gencom is a U.S.-based investment firm that owns, operates and develops
prized real estate around the world, with an emphasis on luxury hotels,
resorts and branded residential properties, and is also an active owner
of and investor in hospitality operating platforms. Visit http://www.gencomgrp.com
for more information.
About BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company
Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® features the finest in lodging, dining,
recreational and meeting accommodations. Featuring unique and
distinctive properties renown for exceptional service and for creating
unforgettable memory-making experiences, it is the signature portfolio
of BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company, which has been a leading
U.S.-based hospitality management company for nearly 40 years. Many
Benchmark Resort & Hotels' properties are certified by IACC, the
association that represents the finest meeting venues and services
globally, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark
Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com
About HFF
HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading
provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the
global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its
affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform,
including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds
marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing.
HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities
Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please
visit hfflp.com
