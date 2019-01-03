Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HFF, Inc.    HF

HFF, INC. (HF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/03 10:02:04 pm
32.09 USD   -2.16%
2016HFF, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
2016HFF, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2014HFF, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HFF : Announces $100M Sale of 2 Resort Hotels in St. Pete Beach, Florida

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 10:18pm CET

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces the $100 million sale of the Grand Plaza Hotel and the Beachcomber Beach Resort and Hotel, two waterfront hotels totaling 258 rooms in St. Pete Beach, Florida.

The HFF team marketed the hotels on behalf of the seller, Excel Hospitality Inc. A venture led by Gencom purchased the hotels, and BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company, will manage the assets.

Situated on 3.71 acres at 5250 Gulf Boulevard, the 156-room Grand Plaza Resort opened in 1975 as a Hilton Hotel and was most recently renovated between 2014 and 2016. The hotel houses the only revolving rooftop restaurant and lounge in the state of Florida, Spinners Rooftop Revolving Bistro & Lounge, along with three other food and beverage outlets, Bongos Beach Bar & Grille, Level 11 Rooftop Lounge and The Palm Room Restaurant. Additional hotel features include direct beachfront access, beach cabanas, heated beachfront swimming pool, private balconies, water sports rentals, 24-hour fitness center, executive business center and 8,000 square feet of flexible meeting space.

The Beachcomber Beach Resort and Hotel is a 102-room beachfront property on 6.27 acres at 6200 Gulf Boulevard. The two-story hotel hosts daily live entertainment and has two outdoor heated swimming pools; an executive business center; a lush central courtyard and two food and beverage outlets, Jimmy B’s Beach Bar and Grill and Players Sports Bar and Grill.

The hotels are a quarter mile apart and span across a combined 9.98 acres with approximately 450 linear feet of Gulf frontage on St. Pete Beach, which was ranked the 2018 No. 7 “Best Beach in the U.S.” by TripAdvisor and is a former No. 1 “Best Beach in the U.S.” St. Pete Beach is a barrier island at the southern end of Pinellas County 8.6 miles west of downtown St. Petersburg and less than 30 miles from downtown Tampa.

The HFF investment advisory team representing the seller included senior managing director and head of HFF’s hotel group Daniel C. Peek, director Preston Reid and associate Wyatt Krapf. The HFF Hotel Team continues to be active in the St. Petersburg area resort market, having recently advised on the sales of The Renaissance Vinoy Resort & Golf Club and the Postcard Inn On The Beach.

“The Tampa Bay region continues to be a magnet for hospitality investment, drawn by its vibrant, diverse economy and tremendous leisure and recreation amenities,” Peek said.

“This transaction made it abundantly clear that there is significant institutional interest in St. Pete Beach, and we are looking forward to seeing the next chapter for these two resorts and many others on this beach in the years to come,” Reid added.

About Excel Hospitality Inc.

Excel Hospitality Inc. offers accommodations on some of the best beaches directly on the Gulf of Mexico. The company manages several St. Petersburg Beach beachfront restaurants, eloquent banquets, conference centers, meeting rooms, beach bars and entertainment and beach weddings and receptions. For more information, visit http://www.excelhospitality.com.

About Gencom

Gencom is a U.S.-based investment firm that owns, operates and develops prized real estate around the world, with an emphasis on luxury hotels, resorts and branded residential properties, and is also an active owner of and investor in hospitality operating platforms. Visit http://www.gencomgrp.com for more information.

About BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® features the finest in lodging, dining, recreational and meeting accommodations. Featuring unique and distinctive properties renown for exceptional service and for creating unforgettable memory-making experiences, it is the signature portfolio of BENCHMARK®, a global hospitality company, which has been a leading U.S.-based hospitality management company for nearly 40 years. Many Benchmark Resort & Hotels' properties are certified by IACC, the association that represents the finest meeting venues and services globally, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers® certification of meeting excellence. www.benchmarkresortsandhotels.com

To become a fan on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/BenchmarkResortsandHotels, follow them on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BenchmarkHotels, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/benchmarkresortsandhotels and on Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/benchmarkhotels.

About HFF

HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform, including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing. HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please visit hfflp.com or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HFF, INC.
10:18pHFF : Announces $100M Sale of 2 Resort Hotels in St. Pete Beach, Florida
BU
2018HFF : Announces the Sale and Financing of Mixed-Use San Diego Landmark
BU
2018HFF : Represents The DSF Group in the $259.4M Sale of Class A High-Rise Apartmen..
BU
2018HFF : Announces Sale and Financing of 8-Property Multi-Housing Portfolio in Nort..
BU
2018HFF : Announces Construction Financing for Speculative Class AA Office Tower in ..
BU
2018HFF : Announces £350 Million Financing of Regent's Crescent, London
BU
2018HFF : Arranges a $414.5M Joint Venture for 20 High-Quality Retail Centers
BU
2018HFF : Announces $278.4M Financing for Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta
BU
2018HFF : Announces Financing Totaling $800.45M for 23-Property Multi-State Apartmen..
BU
2018HFF : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 643 M
EBIT 2018 104 M
Net income 2018 107 M
Finance 2018 300 M
Yield 2018 4,68%
P/E ratio 2018 12,04
P/E ratio 2019 12,64
EV / Sales 2018 1,53x
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 1 283 M
Chart HFF, INC.
Duration : Period :
HFF, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HFF, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,5 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. Gibson Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jody B. Thornton Vice Chairman & President
Nancy O. Goodson Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Gregory R. Conley Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Deborah H. McAneny Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HFF, INC.-1.09%1 283
CBRE GROUP-0.27%13 611
ZILLOW GROUP INC-3.44%6 142
JONES LANG LASALLE INC0.00%5 838
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG0.17%2 851
FIRSTSERVICE CORP-2.74%2 314
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.