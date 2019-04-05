Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HFF, Inc.    HF

HFF, INC.

(HF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HFF : Announces $111M Sale and Financing for Liaison Washington Capitol Hill Hotel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces that it has closed the $111 million sale of and arranged acquisition financing for Liaison Washington Capitol Hill, a 343-room hotel in the Capitol Hill submarket of Washington, D.C.

HFF marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. A partnership between Metrovest Equities Inc. and BLDG Management purchased the hotel unencumbered of existing brand and management. Additionally, working on behalf of the partnership, HFF placed a 75-percent loan-to-cost floating-rate bridge loan with a major life insurance company.

The hotel is at 415 New Jersey Avenue and is the closest hotel to the United States Capitol building. Additionally, it is within walking distance of Union Station, the National Mall, Georgetown University Law Center and the Walter E. Convention Center and nearly 150 million square feet of office space and 100 embassies.

The buyer plans to convert the existing Liaison Washington Capitol Hill hotel into the YOTELPAD Capitol Hill. YOTEL is an operationally-efficient, lifestyle-oriented hospitality concept, and this will be YOTEL’s first extended stay project in Washington, D.C.

The HFF investment advisory team was led by senior managing director and head of HFF’s hotel group Daniel C. Peek and senior director Cyrus Vazifdar.

“It was a true privilege to represent the Pebblebrook team on this transaction,” Peek said. “They are best in class and a group we have long admired in the industry.”

The HFF debt placement team representing the borrower consisted of managing director Scott Aiese and senior director Chris Hew.

“We’re excited to see YOTEL enter Washington D.C. and believe the flag will achieve significant market share with its target clientele in this unparalleled location, just steps from the United States Capital,” Aiese said.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, D.C.; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington. For more information, please visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow them on Twitter at @PebblebrookPEB.

About Metrovest Equities Inc.

Metrovest Equities Inc. is a real estate investment and development firm owned by George Filopoulos. Founded in 1996, Metrovest has completed over $1 billion of acquisition, recapitalization, development, repositioning, asset management and disposition in suburban and urban residential, office, retail and hospitality assets. The firm has built a solid reputation as “hands-on” entrepreneurs who understand value enhancement through the repositioning and development of real estate assets. Visit https://www.metrovest.com to learn more.

About BLDG Management

BLDG Management is a Manhattan-based, privately held real estate investment and Management Company in which Lloyd Goldman is the key principal. BLDG operates a portfolio owned by its affiliates consisting primarily of residential buildings, but also includes retail, industrial and office properties. In addition, BLDG has invested in several hotel properties including the Gurney’s Resorts. The portfolio includes over 8,000 apartments and 20 million square feet of retail/office and industrial properties in over 300 commercial properties throughout the United States.

About HFF

HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform, including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing. HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please visit hfflp.com or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HFF, INC.
06:01aHFF : Announces $111M Sale and Financing for Liaison Washington Capitol Hill Hot..
BU
04/04HFF : Arranges $100M Construction Loan for Creative Office Project in Atlanta's ..
BU
04/01Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Recently Announced Acquisitio..
PR
04/01HFF : Arranges $165M Permanent Financing for Dairy Block Portfolio in Downtown D..
BU
04/01HFF : Announces Sale of Marriott Courtyard Hotel on the Big Island in Hawaii
BU
03/26HFF : Closes Sale of Troy Block in Seattle's South Lake Union Submarket
BU
03/22HFF, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
03/20HFF, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articles o..
AQ
03/19HFF, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger
BU
03/19HFF, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 677 M
EBIT 2019 111 M
Net income 2019 110 M
Finance 2019 360 M
Yield 2019 3,66%
P/E ratio 2019 17,76
P/E ratio 2020 17,38
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
Capitalization 1 879 M
Chart HFF, INC.
Duration : Period :
HFF, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HFF, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 45,5 $
Spread / Average Target -4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. Gibson Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jody B. Thornton Vice Chairman & President
Nancy O. Goodson Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Gregory R. Conley Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Deborah H. McAneny Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HFF, INC.43.73%1 879
CBRE GROUP27.10%16 909
ZILLOW GROUP INC15.97%7 186
JONES LANG LASALLE INC22.84%7 097
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC27.37%3 903
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG11.89%3 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About