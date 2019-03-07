HFF : Announces $125.65M Financing for Uptown Boca in South Florida

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces $125.65 million in construction financing for the development of Uptown Boca, a mixed-use lifestyle center with residential and retail space in Boca Raton, Florida.

The HFF team worked on behalf of the development team of Giles Capital Group, Rosemurgy Properties and Schmier Property Group in partnership with Wheelock Street Capital to secure the floating-rate construction loan through Jutland Finance Inc.

Uptown Boca will be situated on a 38-acre site at Glades Road and 95th Avenue South in West Boca Raton. The lifestyle center will encompass 456 Class A luxury apartments and 171,806 square feet of upscale retail space, which will be anchored by Lucky’s Market, Silverspot Cinema, Bolay, Chick-fil-A and BurgerFi, along with a variety of smaller retail and restaurant tenants. The retail component is expected to deliver in summer 2019 with the residential component available in early 2020. The property is the last undeveloped parcel located off Glades Road, which is Boca Raton’s main east/west thoroughfare and retail corridor, and also benefits from its proximity to both the East and Boca Town Center office markets, which together consist of more than 330 buildings and nine million square feet.

HFF’s debt placement team representing the developers included managing directors Elliott Throne and Steven Klein along with associate Jesse Wright.

“The sponsorship team includes an experienced institutional equity partner along with the best local developers, which allows them to understand the specific needs of the West Boca Raton community,” said Throne, who is also a Boca Raton resident. “This project will create the first livable destination lifestyle retail center that will provide a sense of place and will serve West Boca the way Mizner Park serves East Boca.”

About Giles Capital Group

Giles Capital Group is a real estate investment and development firm focused on multifamily rental communities in Florida. Over the past 30 years, founder Rick Giles has been responsible for the performance of over 25,000 apartment units throughout the southeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. In 2013, Giles Capital Group teamed up with Rosemurgy Properties to form a joint venture, Park Partners Residential, for the purpose of acquiring, developing and managing multifamily assets.

About Rosemurgy Properties

Rosemurgy Properties, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a privately owned commercial real estate development, investment and management firm with more than 40 years of experience in the industry. The company maintains a diversified portfolio over several asset classes, which include multifamily, self-storage, retail and office. Rosemurgy Properties has developed and acquired over two million square feet of commercial real estate in the past 15 years in various partnerships. Notable development projects include the FAU Research Park and Innovation Centre, and University Park, the first purpose-built student housing development in Palm Beach County. The company, which includes general contracting, property management and asset management services, owns commercial properties throughout Florida and the Carolinas.

About Schmier Property Group

Schmier Property Group is a diversified commercial real estate investment, development and management company located in Boca Raton, Florida. The principals, Brian Schmier, CEO, and Robert Schmier, President, have extensive development experience with a specialization in retail. The company invests directly and with partners across all asset classes, including retail, office, industrial, self-storage and multifamily. The most recent project by the principals (through affiliate Schmier & Feurring Properties) include the ground-up development of Park Place, the grocery-anchored retail portion of a mixed-use project located in Boca Raton, Florida. Schmier & Feurring Properties began in south Florida in 1981 and has developed/owned over one million square feet along Glades Road, including University Commons, Towne Plaza, Corporate Center, West Boca Place, Somerset Shoppes and Mission Bay Plaza.

About Wheelock Street Capital

Wheelock Street Capital was formed in 2008 by Rick Kleeman and Jonathan Paul, two veteran real estate private equity investors, each with over 25 years of broad real estate transaction experience across all major asset classes. Wheelock has since raised over $2 billion in capital commitments and is currently investing its fifth fund comprising $725 million of commitments from leading pension funds, endowments and foundations. Wheelock will invest in a broad range of real estate assets throughout the United States. The fund may invest directly or with high quality joint venture partners through a variety of capital structures and transaction types, including acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations. www.wheelockst.com

About HFF

HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform, including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing. HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please visit hfflp.com or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.

