HFF : Announces $171.5M Refinancing of Mixed-Use Lifestyle Development in Suburban Cleveland

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces the $171.5 million
refinancing originated by Square Mile Capital Management LLC for
Pinecrest, an approximately 750,000-square-foot, mixed-use lifestyle
project in the Cleveland suburb of Orange Village, Ohio.
The HFF team worked on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between
Cleveland-based Fairmount Properties, the DiGeronimo Companies and an
investment manager based in the Northeast, to place the floating-rate
loan with Square Mile Capital. Loan proceeds will be used to refinance
the existing construction debt. HFF also assisted the developer in
securing joint venture equity for the project in June 2016 and
construction financing in 2017.
Completed in the spring of 2018, Pinecrest comprises 400,000 square feet
of high-caliber retail, including many stores, restaurants and
entertainment anchors that are new to the region and exclusive to
Pinecrest. The property blends the best national and emerging regional
brands to bring sought-after fashion; home and specialty stores;
chef-driven restaurants; and entertainment venues to northeast Ohio. The
retail component is home to Whole Foods Market, REI, Silverspot Cinema,
Pinstripes, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Vineyard Vines,
Orangetheory Fitness and more. The next-generation Class A office
component of Pinecrest consists of two adjoining Class A office
buildings totaling 160,000 square feet positioned above the retail and
restaurant component. Pinecrest also features 87 high-end luxury
apartments and a one-acre Central Park along with a 145-room AC Hotel by
Marriott® that is not included in the financing. The property is ideally
situated east of Cleveland’s CBD at the center of Orange Village’s
retail trade area. The development is on 58 acres just off Interstate
271 at Harvard Road.
The HFF debt placement team representing the borrower consisted of
senior managing director Trey Morsbach and managing director Jim Curtin.
“This refinancing reflects the viability and strength of our asset,”
said Fairmount Properties Chief Investment Officer Eric Louttit. “We
appreciate our relationship with HFF and Square Mile Capital and are
excited by how northeast Ohio has embraced Pinecrest as a premier
mixed-use destination.”
About Fairmount Properties
Since 1998, Fairmount Properties has grown to be a well-respected
industry leader across multiple real estate platforms — from college
campuses to city centers. Fairmount Properties recognizes that trust is
the bedrock upon which a successful partnership is built and works hard
to cultivate it within all of its business relationships. As the
majority of Fairmount Properties’ developments are created within the
context of public-private partnerships, the company recognizes the
importance of transparency, thoughtful collaboration and community
stewardship. Visit http://fairmountproperties.com
for more information.
About DiGeronimo Companies
Founded in 1956 by the late Sam DiGeronimo and his son Don as a small
excavation company in Cleveland, DiGeronimo Companies expanded into
demolition, environmental remediation, construction and finally to
full-scale development. The company’s projects include mixed-use,
retail, industrial and student housing.
The company brings its vast experience and reputation for honesty,
integrity and outstanding performance to the world of development,
design and management in order to ensure the best results for its
partners, its subcontractors and the community. Visit https://www.digeronimocompanies.com
to learn more.
About Square Mile Capital Management LLC
Square Mile Capital Management LLC is an integrated institutional real
estate and investment management firm based in New York. The firm’s
commercial real estate debt platform provides customized capital
solutions for real estate owners and developers throughout the United
States. Square Mile Capital’s opportunistic equity platform takes a
value-oriented approach to its investment activities, with an emphasis
on opportunities to acquire or capitalize real estate assets or
enterprises that are undervalued, complex or under-capitalized. For more
information, visit www.squaremilecapital.com.
About HFF
HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading
provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the
global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its
affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform,
including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds
marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing.
HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities
Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please
visit hfflp.com
or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.
