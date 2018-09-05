HFF : Announces $185M Sale of Renaissance Vinoy Resort & Golf Club St. Petersburg

Log in
09/05/2018 | 10:22pm CEST

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces the $185 million sale of the Renaissance Vinoy St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club, a 362-room, waterfront resort that includes an 18-hole golf course in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida.

The HFF team marketed the hotel on behalf of the seller, RLJ Lodging Trust.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the iconic pink Mediterranean Revival hotel was originally constructed in 1925 and has been transformed several times throughout its life, including its rebirth in 1992 as a hotel and the on-going, $50 million renovation and expansion of the hotel and the Vinoy Club, one of the most exclusive memberships in Tampa Bay.

The Vinoy hotel features more than 32,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space; a 74-slip marina; 12 tennis courts; an 18-hole, 71-par golf course on Snell Island; the Vinoy Clubhouse and pro shop; and two resort-style pools. Food and beverage outlets at the Renaissance Vinoy St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club include Marchand’s Bar & Grill, the recently-opened Paul’s Landing Marina Grill, the Vinoy Club Golf Grill on Snell Isle, the Lobby Bar and Veranda Café.

The HFF investment advisory team representing the seller included senior managing director and head of HFF’s hotel group Daniel C. Peek, director Preston Reid, managing director Max Comess, senior managing director Roland Merchant, director Alexandra Lalos and associate Wyatt Krapf.

“The Renaissance Vinoy is an iconic asset in the Florida resort market, and the repositioning begun by RLJ Lodging Trust will position it to continue its dominant presence in the Tampa Bay region for decades to come,” Peek said. “All of us at HFF were pleased to work with the great team at RLJ.”

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The company’s portfolio consists of 152 hotels with approximately 29,490 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms. Learn more at http://rljlodgingtrust.com.

About HFF

HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform, including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing. HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please visit hfflp.com or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.


© Business Wire 2018
Income Statement Evolution
