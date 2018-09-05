HFF : Announces $185M Sale of Renaissance Vinoy Resort & Golf Club St. Petersburg

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces the $185 million sale of
the Renaissance Vinoy St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club, a 362-room,
waterfront resort that includes an 18-hole golf course in downtown St.
Petersburg, Florida.
The HFF team marketed the hotel on behalf of the seller, RLJ Lodging
Trust.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the iconic pink
Mediterranean Revival hotel was originally constructed in 1925 and has
been transformed several times throughout its life, including its
rebirth in 1992 as a hotel and the on-going, $50 million renovation and
expansion of the hotel and the Vinoy Club, one of the most exclusive
memberships in Tampa Bay.
The Vinoy hotel features more than 32,000 square feet of indoor meeting
and event space; a 74-slip marina; 12 tennis courts; an 18-hole, 71-par
golf course on Snell Island; the Vinoy Clubhouse and pro shop; and two
resort-style pools. Food and beverage outlets at the Renaissance Vinoy
St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club include Marchand’s Bar & Grill, the
recently-opened Paul’s Landing Marina Grill, the Vinoy Club Golf Grill
on Snell Isle, the Lobby Bar and Veranda Café.
The HFF investment advisory team representing the seller included senior
managing director and head of HFF’s hotel group Daniel C. Peek, director
Preston Reid, managing director Max Comess, senior managing director
Roland Merchant, director Alexandra Lalos and associate Wyatt Krapf.
“The Renaissance Vinoy is an iconic asset in the Florida resort market,
and the repositioning begun by RLJ Lodging Trust will position it to
continue its dominant presence in the Tampa Bay region for decades to
come,” Peek said. “All of us at HFF were pleased to work with the great
team at RLJ.”
About RLJ Lodging Trust
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate
investment trust focused on owning premium-branded, focused-service and
compact full-service hotels. The company’s portfolio consists of 152
hotels with approximately 29,490 rooms located in 26 states and the
District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated
hotel with 171 rooms. Learn more at http://rljlodgingtrust.com.
About HFF
HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading
provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the
global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its
affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform,
including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds
marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing.
HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities
Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please
visit hfflp.com
or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.
