HFF : Announces Sale and Financing for San Diego-Area Multi-Housing Property

HFF announces that it has arranged the sale and acquisition financing
for Regents La Jolla, a 333-unit, mid-rise multi-housing building in La
Jolla, California.
HFF marketed the property on behalf of the seller, LaSalle Investment
Management, Inc. Raintree Partners purchased the asset free and clear of
existing financing. Additionally, the HFF team worked on behalf of the
new owner to secure 10-year, fixed-rate financing with Pacific Life
Insurance Company.
Regents La Jolla consists of nine four-story buildings and one
single-story cabana building housing a mix of one- and two-bedroom units
averaging 966 square feet. Completed in 2000, the property is part of a
574-home development that includes 241 condominium units not included in
the sale. The 96-percent-occupied community is situated on approximately
8.48 acres at 9253 Regents Road. Located within the University Town
Center (UTC) neighborhood, Regents La Jolla is surrounded by La Jolla’s
demand drivers, including being half a mile from the University of
California, San Diego, which is the No. 1 employer in San Diego; several
of the area’s premier medical/research facilities; Westfield UTC Mall;
and 14 million square feet of commercial space. Community amenities
include two swimming pools, a fitness center, sports lounge, movie
theatre and professional entertaining kitchen.
“The rare opportunity to acquire a Class A trophy asset in the UTC
submarket, coupled with the $1 billion redevelopment at the Westfield
UTC Mall as well as the $2 billion Mid-Coast Trolley project, created a
high level of interest,” Combs said. “The recent additions of Amazon and
Apple to the submarket, along with the continued growth of UCSD, will
keep demand for quality assets such as this robust.”
The HFF investment advisory team representing the seller included senior
director Hunter Combs and senior managing director Sean Deasy.
HFF’s debt placement team representing the borrower consisted of senior
managing director Charles Halladay and director Chris Collins.
“We view the acquisition of Regents La Jolla as a strategic long-term
investment and a great addition to the 302-unit community we currently
own within walking distance of Regents,” said Ian Couwenberg, director
of Acquisitions for Raintree Partners. “The evolution of UTC into a
major CBD within the San Diego metro area and clear commitment of
neighboring owners as well as the city to re-invest in apartment
communities, medical campuses, office, retail and infrastructure made
the acquisition of Regents La Jolla an exciting opportunity.”
Holliday GP Corp. (“HFF”) is a real estate broker licensed with the
California Department of Real Estate, License Number 01385740.
About LaSalle Investment Management
LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate
investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle and its investment
advisory affiliates manages over $65 billion of assets under management
in private and public real estate property and debt investments, as of
Q4 2018. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private
pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations,
endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle
sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate
accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level
investments. For more information, please visit http://www.lasalle.com
and on LinkedIn.
About Raintree Partners
Raintree Partners is a private commercial real estate investment company
principally engaged in the acquisition, development and redevelopment of
multifamily residential and mixed-use properties in the major West Coast
markets, with a particular geographic focus in California. Visit http://www.raintreepartners.com
to learn more.
About HFF
HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading
provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the
global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its
affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform,
including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds
marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing.
HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities
Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please
visit hfflp.com
or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005029/en/