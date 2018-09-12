HFF : Announces the Sale of a 538,107-Square-Foot Medical Office Complex in Morristown, New Jersey

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces the sale of a
538,107-square-foot, three-building, Class A medical office complex in
Morristown, New Jersey.
The HFF team represented the seller, National Business Parks, Inc., and
procured the buyer, Harrison Street Real Estate Capital, LLC, in what is
the largest medical office sale in the state of New Jersey.
The three buildings are 93 percent leased to Atlantic Health System
(Moody’s Aa3), an integrated health delivery system, and house some of
their critical offices and unique services. Located at 435, 465 and 475
South Street, the complex is situated in the highly coveted city of
Morristown, just one mile south of Atlantic Health Systems’ flagship
742-bed hospital.
The HFF investment advisory team representing the seller included senior
director Ben Appel, senior managing director Jose Cruz, managing
director Evan Kovac and associates Matthew DiCesare and J.B. Bruno.
“Atlantic Health System provides care to more than 1,100 patients daily
at this complex,” Appel said. “The additional land at the complex,
although not yet spoken for, is earmarked for an 80,000-square-foot
expansion. The hospital has expanded multiple times on this campus in
recent years.”
“Demand from the investment community for well located, good credit,
medical office buildings is very strong in Northern and Central New
Jersey,” added Cruz. “These assets are highly sought after especially
given lack of opportunities to acquire these types of deals in the
market.”
HFF and Holliday GP Corp. ("HFF") are licensed New Jersey real estate
brokers.
About National Business Parks, Inc.
National Business Parks (NBP) is a leading owner, manager and developer
of medical office, office and laboratory space in New Jersey. Founded in
1967, NBP has grown steadily in the northern and central parts of the
State. The original vision of the Zirinsky family continues today with
John Zirinsky at the helm with the same goal to provide health systems
and corporate America with an alternative working environment that
surpassed those in other regional parks or midtown locations.
About Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC
Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC (“Harrison Street”) is one of
the leading real estate investment management firms focused on the
Education, Healthcare and Storage sectors. The firm has created a series
of differentiated investment strategies across multiple risk/return
platforms. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm employs a 125-person team
with approximately $15.6 billion in assets under management. For more
information, please visit harrisonst.com.
About HFF
HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading
provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the
global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its
affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform,
including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds
marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing.
HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities
Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please
visit hfflp.com
or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912006063/en/