HFF : Secures $165M Financing for Condo Project in Downtown Brooklyn

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announces it has secured $165
million in financing for the development of One Boerum Place, a
21-story, luxury mixed-use condominium development in Downtown Brooklyn.
HFF worked on behalf of One Boerum Development Partners LLC, a joint
venture between Allegra Holdings, Avery Hall Investments and Aria
Development Group, to arrange the floating-rate construction loan with a
foreign pension fund.
One Boerum Place will be situated in Downtown Brooklyn’s Borough Hall
district at the convergence of some of the area’s most coveted
neighborhoods, including Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and
Fort Greene. Due for completion in the first quarter of 2021, the
122-unit project will be steps from the A, C, F, 2, 3, 4, 5 and R subway
lines, providing excellent connectivity around New York City. The
building’s design includes spacious layouts in a variety of one- through
four-bedroom floorplans, which will provide sweeping views of the
Manhattan and Brooklyn skylines, the East River and New York Harbor.
Units will feature high-end finishes, including gourmet kitchens with
Miele appliances, custom cabinetry and stone countertops. Bathrooms will
have freestanding bathtubs, stone floors and walls and chrome finishes.
One Boerum Place is also planned to include a full suite of amenities,
such as a pool with sauna and changing room area, two-story fitness
center, entertainment lounge, children’s playroom, landscaped rooftop
with outdoor kitchen, fully attended lobby with 24/7 doorman and
concierge service, residential storage and a fully automated parking
garage. In addition, the project will feature nearly 22,000 square feet
of ground-floor retail space.
The HFF debt placement team included managing directors Christopher Peck
and Graham Stephens, senior director Peter Rotchford and associate Alex
Staikos.
“HFF delivered unparalleled service for our partnership and have a firm
command of the market options available to top-quality sponsorship,”
said Avi Fisher, Avery Hall’s founding principal. “We look forward to
continuing to work together in the future.”
“It’s always exciting to introduce new capital to a market and watch our
client build something special,” Peck said.
About Allegra Holdings
Allegra Holdings is a Spanish real estate investment company
headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain, that specializes in real estate
investments across all property types around the world. With major
investments in the United States, Spain, the United Kingdom, Brazil,
Australia, Canada, Colombia and Portugal, the company has a wide variety
of assets and investments. Their current portfolio consists of over $1
billion in assets worldwide.
About Avery Hall Investments
Avery Hall Investments specializes in the acquisition, design and
development of unique real estate assets which are primed for growth and
value creation. Avery Hall’s experienced and interdisciplinary team is
ready to tackle tough development challenges to generate superior,
risk-adjusted returns. The firm shepherds every project from
architectural and zoning feasibility studies, through day-to-day
construction, to completion and disposition. Avery Hall Investments is
committed to creating projects which enhance the quality of life in the
communities in which it invests, with a focus on long-term value growth. http://www.averyhallinvestments.com/
About Aria Development Group
Aria is a real estate investment and development firm with offices in
New York City, Washington, D.C. and Miami. Founded in 2009 by partners
Joshua Benaim, David Arditi and Timothy Gordon, the firm marries a
classic value investment strategy with the traditional real estate
principles of location, scarcity and beauty. Aria invests capital on
behalf of its principals and partners in both real estate equity and
real estate related debt. Aria specializes in complex situations,
including ground-up development and adaptive reuse, mezzanine financing
for assemblage or construction, preferred equity and joint venture
equity. Aria’s development projects are focused on creating
distinguished urban infill multifamily and mixed-use properties in great
neighborhoods. Notable developments include 321 Ocean in Miami Beach,
The Bond and The Alden in Washington, D.C. and 465 Pacific in Boerum
Hill, Brooklyn, New York. Since inception, Aria has invested in excess
of $300 million of equity through joint ventures and its discretionary
fund, Aria Investment Partners LP. http://ariadevelopmentgroup.com/
About HFF
HFF and its affiliates operate out of 26 offices and are a leading
provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the
global commercial real estate industry. HFF, together with its
affiliates, offers clients a fully integrated capital markets platform,
including debt placement, investment advisory, equity placement, funds
marketing, M&A and corporate advisory, loan sales and loan servicing.
HFF, HFF Real Estate Limited, HFF Securities L.P. and HFF Securities
Limited are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). For more information, please
visit hfflp.com
or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.
