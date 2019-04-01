Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Recently Announced Acquisition

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) ("Coty") regarding the tender offer Coty received from Cottage Holdco B.V. ("Cottage"), where Cottage will acquire up to 150 million shares of the Company's Class A common stock at a price of $11.65 per share in cash. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/coty-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NasdaqGS: NITE) regarding the sale of Nightstar Therapeutics plc ("Nightstar") to Biogen Switzerland Holdings GmhH. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Nightstar stockholders will receive $25.50 in cash for each Nightstar share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/nightstar-therapeutics-plc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF) ("HFF") regarding the sale of HFF to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated ("JLL"), where HFF shareholders will receive $24.63 in cash and 0.1505 shares of JLL for each share of HFF they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/hff-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

GTx, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GTXI) ("GTx") regarding the merger agreement between GTx and Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., where GTx stockholders will own approximately 25% of the combined company. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/gtx-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) ("CenturyLink") regarding the NOL Rights Plan between CenturyLink and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., where each share of CenturyLink common stock will carry with it one preferred share purchase right. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/centurylink-inc-0. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) ("Bridgepoint") regarding Bridgepoint's acquisition of Fullstack Academy, Inc. ("Fullstack"), where in exchange for all outstanding shares of Fullstack capital stock, Bridgepoint expects to pay $17.5 million in cash and issue 2,500,000 shares of Bridgepoint common stock. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/bridgepoint-education-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

