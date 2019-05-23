Log in
Moore Kuehn, PLLC : Announces Investigation of HFF, Inc. (HF) Acquisition

05/23/2019 | 12:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims for breach of fiduciary duty involving the directors and officers of HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF).  On March 19, 2019, HFF announced a proposed acquisition of the company by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated ("JLL").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, HFF shareholders will receive 0.1505 shares of JLL stock and $24.63 in cash for every share of HFF they own. 

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)

To convince HFF shareholders to vote in favor of the proposed merger, on April 29, 2019, HFF's Board issued a registration statement.  According to a complaint filed in federal court the registration statement is materially misleading and/or materially incomplete concerning: (1) HFF's financial projections; (2) the financial analyses performed by HFF's financial advisor, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, in connection with its fairness opinion; and (3) the sales process leading up to the proposed transaction. As a result, HFF shareholders must be provided with this information in order to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. The lawsuit seeks to enjoin the shareholder vote on the proposed transaction until such information is disclosed.    

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders of HFF to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.  There is no cost or obligation to you. 

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.  For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com 
(212) 709-8245

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-pllc-announces-investigation-of-hff-inc-hf-acquisition-300856056.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
