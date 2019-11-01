Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  HG Metal Manufacturing Limited    HGMM   SG1CH7000000

HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED

(HGMM)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Members' Voluntary Liquidation Of Dormant Subsidiaries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 07:18am EDT

HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 198802660D)

MEMBERS' VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF DORMANT SUBSIDIARIES

The Board of Directors (the "Directors" or the "Board") of HG Metal Manufacturing Limited (the "Company") together with its subsidiaries (the "Group") wishes to announce that the following dormant wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company have been placed under members' voluntary liquidation:

  1. Niho (Singapore) Pte Ltd
  2. HG Metal Pte Ltd

The liquidation of the above-named subsidiaries is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

None of the Directors or the controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above liquidation.

By Order of the Board

Foo Sey Liang

Executive Director

1 November 2019

1

Disclaimer

HG Metal Manufacturing Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 11:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIM
07:18aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Members' Voluntary Liquidation Of Dorma..
PU
10/30HG METAL MANUFACTURING : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Q..
PU
2017HG METAL MANUFACTURING LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2017HG METAL MANUFACTURING LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016HG METAL MANUFACTURING : Response To SGX Queries
PU
2016HG METAL MANUFACTURING : Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
2016HG METAL MANUFACTURING : Share Consolidation :: Mandatory
PU
2016HG METAL MANUFACTURING : Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Profit..
PU
2016HG METAL MANUFACTURING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share B..
PU
2016HG METAL MANUFACTURING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Share B..
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Tae Yang Shin Chief Executive Officer
Yi Dar Teo Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kesavan Nair Independent Non-Executive Director
Sey Liang Foo Executive Director
Weng Sui Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED-24.53%19
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-9.38%18 350
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%11 858
DAYE SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD--.--%8 307
JSW STEEL LTD-20.04%7 702
EVRAZ PLC-23.58%6 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group