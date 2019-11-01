Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Members' Voluntary Liquidation Of Dormant Subsidiaries

HG METAL MANUFACTURING LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 198802660D)

MEMBERS' VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF DORMANT SUBSIDIARIES

The Board of Directors (the "Directors" or the "Board") of HG Metal Manufacturing Limited (the "Company") together with its subsidiaries (the "Group") wishes to announce that the following dormant wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company have been placed under members' voluntary liquidation:

Niho (Singapore) Pte Ltd HG Metal Pte Ltd

The liquidation of the above-named subsidiaries is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

None of the Directors or the controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above liquidation.

By Order of the Board

Foo Sey Liang

Executive Director

1 November 2019

1