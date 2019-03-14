Log in
Telegraph Questor: buy this trust for a stake in ‘Europe's third-largest software company'

0
03/14/2019 | 01:59pm EDT

14 Mar 2019

'Questor investment trust bargain: HgCapital buys stakes in unlisted firms, many of which operate in profitable niches. Collectively they would amount to a very large business

How would you like to own a stake in Europe's third-largest software company - and buy that stake via an investment trust at a discount of about 6pc?'

The Telegraph's Questor column today reviewed HgCapital Trust and its performance, recommending it as a 'buy'.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

HgCapital Trust plc published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 17:58:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 101 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 737 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 22,0  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
Roger P. Mountford Chairman
Richard J. Brooman Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne Edmond West Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter William Dunscombe Independent Non-Executive Director
Guy Wakeley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HGCAPITAL TRUST PLC10.64%978
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS26.75%945
DRAPER ESPRIT-1.85%829
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV2.13%764
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-0.91%378
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION13.53%376
