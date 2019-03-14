Telegraph Questor: buy this trust for a stake in ‘Europe's third-largest software company'

14 Mar 2019
'Questor investment trust bargain: HgCapital buys stakes in unlisted firms, many of which operate in profitable niches. Collectively they would amount to a very large business
How would you like to own a stake in Europe's third-largest software company - and buy that stake via an investment trust at a discount of about 6pc?'
The Telegraph's Questor column today reviewed HgCapital Trust and its performance, recommending it as a 'buy'.
Read the full article here.
